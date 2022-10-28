Fast and Furious: The film’s actress is the daughter of a former Brazilian model and has lived in Rio de Janeiro

American actress and model Jordana Brewster played the role of the character Mia Toretto in the “Fast and Furious” film franchise. She was born in Panama City on April 26, 1980 and is currently 42 years old.

What many don’t know is that his mother, Maria João Leão de Sousa, is a former Brazilian model married to an American investment banker named Alden Brewster. At the age of two months, Jordana moved with her family to London, where she stayed for about six years before moving to Rio de Janeiro.

She lived in Brazil from six to ten years old. After that, she went to New York. Even far from the country, the actress considers herself half Brazilian and half North American. One of her first works was in the soap opera “All My Children” and in the series “All My Children”.

She also worked on “Prova Final (1998)” and the Brazilian film “Super Xuxa contra Baixo Astral”. Upon joining the cast of “Fast and Furious”, Brewster gained even more notoriety having the opportunity to work alongside names like Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodrigues.

Some of his latest works were “Fast and Furious 9”, “Hooking Up” and “Random Acts of Violence”.

On Instagram Jordana has more than 4.4 million followers and publishes details behind the cameras as well as her daily life.

