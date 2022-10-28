Fast & Furious: The Vin Diesel Franchise Mistake That No One Realized

Fast & Furious 5: Operation Rio has a mistake that few noticed in the franchise starring Vin Diesel.

Even in the biggest blockbuster franchises, there are often movie mistakes that can be noticed if you look closely. One of these cases happens in Fast & Furious 5: Operation Rio, fifth chapter of the franchise starring Vin Diesel, where a cameraman can be seen in the film.

With far more action and over-the-top sets than previous films, plus Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) joining the cast, Fast & Furious 5 took the franchise in a whole new direction.

Camera appears in final cut of Fast & Furious 5

During the filming and post-production of Fast & Furious 5, one detail went unnoticed by the team. In a specific scene from the blockbuster starring Brian (Paul Walker) and Mia (Jordana Brewster), a cameraman can be seen on the right side of the frame, filming the movie.

The image of the scene that ended up escaping in production can be seen here on the website Movie Mistakes (in English), which compiles the mistakes that happen in movies and series.

In Fast & Furious 5: Riot, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) was rescued from prison by his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), who carry out a daring rescue on wheels. Soon after, he disappears. Brian and Mia head to Rio de Janeiro, where they meet Vince (Matt Schulze). He proposes to the couple the theft of cars that are being taken on a train, something that, according to him, will be a simple operation that will yield a good profit.

During the operation, Dominic reappears and tells his sister that plans have changed. She then takes one of the cars to a hideout in the middle of Rio’s favela, leaving Dominic and Brian facing police and thugs. When disassembling the car, the trio discover that it contains a chip with all of Hernan Reis’ (Joaquim de Almeida) illegal operations, including where he keeps the money collected. It’s enough for them to devise a plan to steal Reis’ fortune, enlisting the help of several friends.

When does Fast & Furious 10 come out?





The next film in the franchise will be Fast & Furious 10, which is scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on May 19, 2023. The production was recently shaken by the departure of director Justin Lin, who is said to have fallen out with Vin Diesel over his problematic behavior. Marvel and Netflix director Louis Leterrier has been hired as a replacement to helm the tenth chapter.

Among the novelties, the film will feature Jason Momoa, the protagonist of Aquaman, playing a new villain. In addition, this new Fast & Furious is scheduled to be the conclusion of the saga and will be a film divided into two parts, with the first of which is expected to be released in 2023.

In the latest installment of the franchise, Fast & Furious 9, Dominic Toretto and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) live a peaceful life alongside their son Brian. But they are soon threatened when Dom’s missing brother returns. Jakob (John Cena), a skilled assassin and excellent driver, is working alongside Fast & Furious 8 villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). To face them, Toretto will need to get his team together again, including Han (Sung Kang) , which everyone believed to be dead.