Felipão declares Dorival Júnior an enemy and reveals what the coach was like at Grêmio

October 27, 2022 · 4:45 PM

O Flamengo is about to contest the fourth decision of America’s Liberators in your story. On Saturday (29), the team from Rio will face the Atletico-PR in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in search of the third conquest. And looking forward to the 2023 season, the club’s board is already looking for new reinforcements for the competitions, and projecting a possible dispute of the FIFA Club World Cupin the case of victory against Hurricane in the continental decision.

And the red-black duel will put two of the great coaches of Brazilian football face to face: Dorival Juniorfrom Mengão, and Luiz Felipe Scolarifrom the Hurricane. The penta commander was once Dorival’s coach at the time when the current rubro-negro coach was a player Guildin 1993, in Felipão’s first visit to Tricolor.

Dorival and Felipão at Grêmio in 1993

In a recent interview, Felipão recalled the time he was coach of the current commander of Mengão in the early 1990s. He praised the former commander and assured: enemies only inside the field. Outside of it, friendships remain intact. The former coach of Brazilian Team also pointed out that neither he nor Dorival imagined that they would be in the final of the Liberatorseven because he was without a club after leaving the Guildand Dorival was in the Ceará.

The Fight for Eternal Glory

The grand final of the continental competition takes place on Saturday (29), at the Monumental Isidro Romero Carboin Guayaquilmarried Barcelona SC. While Hurricane seeks its first Libertadores title (it was runner-up in 2005), the Gávea team wants to match Santos, Sao Paulo, Palmeiras and Guild as a three-time champion.