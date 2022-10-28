FIA fines Red Bull BRL 37 million for breach of spending ceiling – Formula 1 News

THE FIA (International Automobile Federation) published this Friday morning (28) the details of the agreement made with the red bull with regard to the violation of budget ceiling of the 2021 season formula 1. The Austrian team exceeded the cost threshold of US$145m (R$775m) by a margin of less than 5%. The restriction on team spending has been part of the World Cup’s financial regulations since last year.

Although he initially denied breaking the roof, the red bull was spotted by the FIA ​​after analyzing documents relating to the past championship. The result of the process carried out by the entity was made public shortly after the GP of Japan. Since then, the energy squad and the Federation sought an understanding, especially since the infraction was considered “minor”.

The entire process regarding the documents on the budget limit has been evaluated in recent months by the Budget Ceiling Administrationwithin the financial regulation imposed on the teams of the formula 1. After the analysis, Red Bull was accused of violating the spending limit, but the supervisory body understood that, during the review of the data, the five-time champion “cooperated in providing information and evidence in a timely manner, without acting in bad faith or fraudulently”. Therefore, the entity offered the agreement to put an end to the matter. The outcome presented by the FIA ​​also confirms that the Taureans accepted the terms of the agreement.

Red Bull has settled with the FIA ​​for violating F1’s budget cap (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP)

The impasse over the agreement between the parties spanned the weekend of the United Statesmarked by the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of the Taurus brand, and can only be completed this week. And according to the note published by the governing body of the sport, Red Bull was fined US$7 million (or around R$37 million), in addition to a limit regarding the development of the 2023 car.

The agreement also provides that the newly crowned champion among the builders pay the fine within the next 30 days. the team of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will also lose 10% of the time in aerodynamic tests for the next season.

The FIA’s detailed analysis also showed that, even if the information sent by Red Bull was within the cap, the team led by Christian Horner committed a procedural breach by adjusting “incorrectly or excluding” a total cost of £5.6 million (R). $34m), meaning the fleet exceeded the threshold by £1.8m – or 1.6%.

Red Bull justified the figures and stated that the additional amounts were reduced to excluded costs in 13 areas in the organization. This included employee pension contributions, fees, energy unit costs and a miscalculation regarding the Red Bull Powertrains.

“After submitting all documentation for all ten Formula 1 teams, the Budget Ceiling Administration carried out the first ever history review process in accordance with the Formula 1 World Championship Tax Regulation. This new Tax Regulation It’s a very complex set of rules that competitors have to adapt to for the first time,” the FIA ​​said in a statement.

“Red Bull was found to be in violation. However, the Budget Ceiling Administration acknowledges that Red Bull Racing acted cooperatively throughout the review process and sought to provide additional information and evidence when requested in a timely manner, that this is the first year of full application of these Tax Regulations and there is no charge or evidence that the At no time did RBR seek to act in bad faith, dishonesty or fraudulently, nor did it intentionally hide any information from the Administration of the Budget Ceiling,” he continued.

“Under these circumstances, the Administration of the Budget Ceiling offered RBR an ABA to resolve the issue. The offer was accepted by RBR”, he confirmed. “The Agreement by Breach of Agreement [ABA, na sigla em inglês]dated 26 October 2022, was therefore entered into between the Budget Ceiling Administration and Red Bull Racing in accordance with Article 6.28 of the Formula 1 Financial Regulations.”

O Mexico City GP 2022 Formula 1 takes place between October 28 and 30 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with coverage LIVE and in REAL TIME of BIG PRIZE.

