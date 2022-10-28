Film production denies conflict between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

According to rumors, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh would have gotten into a screaming argument on the set of the film.

One of the main movie releases in 2022, Do not worry, dear was surrounded by rumors of backstage controversies, including an alleged shouting match between Florence Pughinterpreter of Aliceand Olivia Wilde, director of the film. Now, part of the film’s production team has denied this speculation.

In all, 40 members of the film’s production respond to the rumor of the conflict between the two artists – and called the whole situation “absurd gossip,” according to information from the TheWrap. Among the professionals who spoke out were production assistants, department heads and producers.

“As a team, we avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the film we are so proud of, but felt the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ cited in a recent article,” they said. “There has never been a shouting match between our director and anyone, least of all a member of our cast.”

“We are happy to put our names to this as real people who worked on the film and who witnessed and benefited from the collaborative and safe space that olivia creates as a director and leader,” they continued. See below for the full list of people who denied the rumors:

Chris Baughlocation manager Josh Bramerowner of the property Katie Byronproduction designer Matthew Libatiquedirector of photography Steve Morrowsound mixer Arianne Phillipscostume designer Alex G. Scottexecutive producer Katie Silbermanwriter/producer Heba Thorisdottirhead of the makeup department Eliana Alcouloumreproduction assistant Mary Florence Brownart director Monica Chamberlainassistant costume designer Conrad Curtissecond second assistant director Raphael Di Feboassistant property master Rachael Ferrarastage decorator Jake Ferrerolighting technician Jeff Ferreroelectrician Zach Gulaset designer Yani Gutierrezproduction assistant David Hechtassistant property master Becca Holsteinassistant director Nic Jonesprogrammer Michael Kaletamicrophone operator Gerardo Laraelectrician JB Leconteprobe program Lexi Leeset designer John Mangcamera operator Mark Mannbest boy Gideon Markhamlighting console programmer Alex Mazekiangraphic artist Melissa McSorleyfood stylist Bryan Mendozasound utility Luis Morenorigging gaffer Noelle Pinolacomfortable Scott Sakamotocamera operator Chris Scharffenbergset designer Grace Shawproduction assistant Alexander Szuchelectrician Erika Tothart director Tricia Yoocostume designer

