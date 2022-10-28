Film production denies conflict between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

According to rumors, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh would have gotten into a screaming argument on the set of the film.

One of the main movie releases in 2022, Do not worry, dear was surrounded by rumors of backstage controversies, including an alleged shouting match between Florence Pughinterpreter of Aliceand Olivia Wilde, director of the film. Now, part of the film’s production team has denied this speculation.

In all, 40 members of the film’s production respond to the rumor of the conflict between the two artists – and called the whole situation “absurd gossip,” according to information from the TheWrap. Among the professionals who spoke out were production assistants, department heads and producers.

“As a team, we avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the film we are so proud of, but felt the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ cited in a recent article,” they said. “There has never been a shouting match between our director and anyone, least of all a member of our cast.”

“We are happy to put our names to this as real people who worked on the film and who witnessed and benefited from the collaborative and safe space that olivia creates as a director and leader,” they continued. See below for the full list of people who denied the rumors:

  1. Chris Baughlocation manager
  2. Josh Bramerowner of the property
  3. Katie Byronproduction designer
  4. Matthew Libatiquedirector of photography
  5. Steve Morrowsound mixer
  6. Arianne Phillipscostume designer
  7. Alex G. Scottexecutive producer
  8. Katie Silbermanwriter/producer
  9. Heba Thorisdottirhead of the makeup department
  10. Eliana Alcouloumreproduction assistant
  11. Mary Florence Brownart director
  12. Monica Chamberlainassistant costume designer
  13. Conrad Curtissecond second assistant director
  14. Raphael Di Feboassistant property master
  15. Rachael Ferrarastage decorator
  16. Jake Ferrerolighting technician
  17. Jeff Ferreroelectrician
  18. Zach Gulaset designer
  19. Yani Gutierrezproduction assistant
  20. David Hechtassistant property master
  21. Becca Holsteinassistant director
  22. Nic Jonesprogrammer
  23. Michael Kaletamicrophone operator
  24. Gerardo Laraelectrician
  25. JB Leconteprobe program
  26. Lexi Leeset designer
  27. John Mangcamera operator
  28. Mark Mannbest boy
  29. Gideon Markhamlighting console programmer
  30. Alex Mazekiangraphic artist
  31. Melissa McSorleyfood stylist
  32. Bryan Mendozasound utility
  33. Luis Morenorigging gaffer
  34. Noelle Pinolacomfortable
  35. Scott Sakamotocamera operator
  36. Chris Scharffenbergset designer
  37. Grace Shawproduction assistant
  38. Alexander Szuchelectrician
  39. Erika Tothart director
  40. Tricia Yoocostume designer

