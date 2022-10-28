Film Schedule from October 29th to November 4th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from October 29th to November 4th.

Saturday, 10/29/2022

Saturday Session

The Legend of Tarzan

Original Title: The Legend Of Tarzan

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: David Yates

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson; Margot Robbie; Alexander Skarsgard; Christoph Waltz

Class: Adventure

In the 1930s, Tarzan lives in London with Jane and is called back to the jungle where he lived to serve as an emissary of the British parliament.

supercine

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Original Title: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Country of Origin: American; british

Year of Production: 2018

Director: David Yates

Cast: Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jorge

Lucas, Alexandre Moreno, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Philippe Maia, Eduardo Borgerth, Fabiana Aveiro, Renan Vidal, Evie Saide, Mabel Cezar, Alison Sudol

Class: Fantasy, adventure

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore recruits his former student Newt Scamander.

owl I

where love is

Original Title: Country Strong

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Shana Feste

Cast: Marshall Chapman, Garrett Hedlung, Tim McGraw, Leighton Meester, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lari White

Class: Drama, musical

Kelly is a country music star fresh out of rehab. Back, she will have to share the tour with a duo of young artists.

Sunday, 10/30/2022

owl II

Life by a Thread

Original Title: Life On The Line

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: David Hackl

Cast: John Travolta, Kate Bosworth, Devon Sawa, Julie Benz, Sharon Stone, Jil Bellows

Class: Action

Beau’s brother died and now he dedicates his life to his niece. But he will have to face a terrible storm that is brewing.

Maximum temperature

maleficent

Original Title: Maleficent

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Robert Stromberg

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Shalrto Copley, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple

Class: Fantasy

Maleficent is a young woman with a pure heart, until a betrayal turns her into a bitter and vengeful woman. She curses her enemy’s newborn daughter.

Major Sunday

Manhunt – Manhunters

Original Title: Manhunt (Zhuibu)

Country of Origin: Hong Kong

Year of Production: 2017

Director: John Woo

Cast: Zhang Hanyu, Takumi Saitoh, Tao Okamoto, Ji-Won Ha

Class: Action

Accused of a series of crimes he didn’t commit, a prosecutor decides to work alone to clear his name and prove his innocence.

movie theater

Kill Bill – Volume 1

Original Title: Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Daryl Hannah;David Carradine;Lucy Liu;Michael Madsen;Uma Thurman

Class: Action

Swordsman known as “The Bride decides to leave her group, but her former companions turn against her. After five years in a coma, she seeks revenge.

Monday, 10/31/2022

Afternoon session

Night at the Museum

Original Title: Night at the Museum

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Dick van Dyke, Carla Gugino, Bill Cobbs, Owen Wilson

Class: Comedy

On his first day on the job, a night watchman at the Natural History Museum discovers that objects, skeletons and statues come to life after the sun goes down.

Hot screen

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Original Title: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Channing Tatum;Colin Firth;Halle Berry;Jeff Ridges;Julianne

Moore;Mark Strong;Pedro Pascal;Taron Egerton

Class: Action

The Kingsman barracks is destroyed. Eggsy and Merlin head to the US in search of the Statesman, a secret allied organization, to counter Poppy’s threats.

Tuesday, 11/01/2022

Afternoon session

The Sun Is Also a Star

Original Title: The Sun Is Also A Star

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2022

Director: Ry Russo-Young

Cast: John Leguizamo, Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Gbenga Akinnagbe

Class: Romance

Natasha and family have less than 24 hours before they are deported from New York to Jamaica. To top it off, she falls in love with the son of Korean immigrants.

Wednesday, 11/02/2022

Afternoon session

Kung Fu Panda 2

Original Title: Kung Fu Panda 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Cast:

Class: Children

Po’s peaceful life comes to an end when a new enemy appears, Lord Chen, who has a secret weapon capable of bringing kung fu to an end.

Thursday, 11/03/2022

Afternoon session

Snowden: Hero or Traitor

Original Title: Snowden

Country of Origin: German

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Oliver Stone

Cast: Melissa Leo;Scott Eastwood;Shailene Woodley;Tom Wilkinson;Zachary Quinto

Class: Drama

After years at the National Security Agency, Edward Snowden decided to hand over secret documents of the US government’s privacy invasion actions.

Friday, 11/04/2022

Afternoon session

The good Son returns home

Original Title: Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: Malcolm D.Lee

Cast: Affion Crockett; Erin Cummings; James Earl Jones; Martin Lawrence

Class: Comedy

Roscoe returns home to attend his parents’ golden anniversary celebration. After ten years, the reunion is not easy, because nobody takes it seriously.

owl I

You only live once

Original Title: Solo Se Vive Una Vez

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Frederico Cueva

Cast: Arancha Martí;Dario Lopilato;Hugo Silva;Pablo Rago;Peter

Lanzani;Santiago Segura

Class: Comedy

Leo, a professional crook, needs to take on another personality to get away from the dangerous Duges, López and Harken.