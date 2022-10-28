Film Schedule from October 29th to November 4th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from October 29th to November 4th.
Saturday, 10/29/2022
Saturday Session
The Legend of Tarzan
Original Title: The Legend Of Tarzan
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: David Yates
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson; Margot Robbie; Alexander Skarsgard; Christoph Waltz
Class: Adventure
In the 1930s, Tarzan lives in London with Jane and is called back to the jungle where he lived to serve as an emissary of the British parliament.
supercine
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Original Title: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Country of Origin: American; british
Year of Production: 2018
Director: David Yates
Cast: Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jorge
Lucas, Alexandre Moreno, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Philippe Maia, Eduardo Borgerth, Fabiana Aveiro, Renan Vidal, Evie Saide, Mabel Cezar, Alison Sudol
Class: Fantasy, adventure
In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore recruits his former student Newt Scamander.
owl I
where love is
Original Title: Country Strong
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Shana Feste
Cast: Marshall Chapman, Garrett Hedlung, Tim McGraw, Leighton Meester, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lari White
Class: Drama, musical
Kelly is a country music star fresh out of rehab. Back, she will have to share the tour with a duo of young artists.
Sunday, 10/30/2022
owl II
Life by a Thread
Original Title: Life On The Line
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: David Hackl
Cast: John Travolta, Kate Bosworth, Devon Sawa, Julie Benz, Sharon Stone, Jil Bellows
Class: Action
Beau’s brother died and now he dedicates his life to his niece. But he will have to face a terrible storm that is brewing.
Maximum temperature
maleficent
Original Title: Maleficent
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Robert Stromberg
Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Shalrto Copley, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple
Class: Fantasy
Maleficent is a young woman with a pure heart, until a betrayal turns her into a bitter and vengeful woman. She curses her enemy’s newborn daughter.
Major Sunday
Manhunt – Manhunters
Original Title: Manhunt (Zhuibu)
Country of Origin: Hong Kong
Year of Production: 2017
Director: John Woo
Cast: Zhang Hanyu, Takumi Saitoh, Tao Okamoto, Ji-Won Ha
Class: Action
Accused of a series of crimes he didn’t commit, a prosecutor decides to work alone to clear his name and prove his innocence.
movie theater
Kill Bill – Volume 1
Original Title: Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Cast: Daryl Hannah;David Carradine;Lucy Liu;Michael Madsen;Uma Thurman
Class: Action
Swordsman known as “The Bride decides to leave her group, but her former companions turn against her. After five years in a coma, she seeks revenge.
Monday, 10/31/2022
Afternoon session
Night at the Museum
Original Title: Night at the Museum
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2006
Director: Shawn Levy
Cast: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Dick van Dyke, Carla Gugino, Bill Cobbs, Owen Wilson
Class: Comedy
On his first day on the job, a night watchman at the Natural History Museum discovers that objects, skeletons and statues come to life after the sun goes down.
Hot screen
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Original Title: Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Matthew Vaughn
Cast: Channing Tatum;Colin Firth;Halle Berry;Jeff Ridges;Julianne
Moore;Mark Strong;Pedro Pascal;Taron Egerton
Class: Action
The Kingsman barracks is destroyed. Eggsy and Merlin head to the US in search of the Statesman, a secret allied organization, to counter Poppy’s threats.
Tuesday, 11/01/2022
Afternoon session
The Sun Is Also a Star
Original Title: The Sun Is Also A Star
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2022
Director: Ry Russo-Young
Cast: John Leguizamo, Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Gbenga Akinnagbe
Class: Romance
Natasha and family have less than 24 hours before they are deported from New York to Jamaica. To top it off, she falls in love with the son of Korean immigrants.
Wednesday, 11/02/2022
Afternoon session
Kung Fu Panda 2
Original Title: Kung Fu Panda 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Cast:
Class: Children
Po’s peaceful life comes to an end when a new enemy appears, Lord Chen, who has a secret weapon capable of bringing kung fu to an end.
Thursday, 11/03/2022
Afternoon session
Snowden: Hero or Traitor
Original Title: Snowden
Country of Origin: German
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Oliver Stone
Cast: Melissa Leo;Scott Eastwood;Shailene Woodley;Tom Wilkinson;Zachary Quinto
Class: Drama
After years at the National Security Agency, Edward Snowden decided to hand over secret documents of the US government’s privacy invasion actions.
Friday, 11/04/2022
Afternoon session
The good Son returns home
Original Title: Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2008
Director: Malcolm D.Lee
Cast: Affion Crockett; Erin Cummings; James Earl Jones; Martin Lawrence
Class: Comedy
Roscoe returns home to attend his parents’ golden anniversary celebration. After ten years, the reunion is not easy, because nobody takes it seriously.
owl I
You only live once
Original Title: Solo Se Vive Una Vez
Country of Origin: Argentina
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Frederico Cueva
Cast: Arancha Martí;Dario Lopilato;Hugo Silva;Pablo Rago;Peter
Lanzani;Santiago Segura
Class: Comedy
Leo, a professional crook, needs to take on another personality to get away from the dangerous Duges, López and Harken.