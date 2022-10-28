Films that Globo will show over the weekend (28/10 to 30/10) – Cinema News

The channel’s programming is unmissable, bringing together titles such as Maleficent, Kill Bill – Volume 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In The Legend of Tarzan, a small orphan boy is raised in the wild and later tries to adapt to life among humans. In the 1930s, already living in London with his wife Jane (Margot Robbie), Tarzan (Alexander Skarsgård) is called to return to the woods where he spent most of his existence, now serving as an emissary of the British Parliament.

Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is reunited with dear friends Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler). He is recruited by his former Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to face the evil dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who has escaped MACUSA (Magical Congress of the USA) custody and gathers a following.

Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) is the protector of the kingdom of the Moors. From a young age, this horned and winged girl has kept the peace between two different realms, until she falls in love with Stefan (Sharlto Copley). The two start a romance, but the boy has the ambition to become leader of the neighboring kingdom and leaves Maleficent to carry out his plan.

She then transforms into a vengeful and bitter woman, who decides to curse Stefan’s newborn daughter Aurora (Elle Fanning). Maleficent just didn’t imagine that, little by little, she would develop tender feelings towards the young and pure Aurora.

In Manhunt – Manhunters, after being cowardly accused of a series of crimes he didn’t commit – among them robberies, rapes and serial murders – prosecutor Du Qiu (Zhang Hanyu) decides to start a dangerous journey: working alone to clear your name and prove your innocence.

The Bride (Uma Thurman) is a dangerous assassin who worked in a group led by Bill (David Carradine) and composed mainly of women. Pregnant, she decides to escape this life of violence and get married. But on the day of the ceremony, her co-workers turn on her, nearly killing her. After five years in a coma, she awakens without a baby and with only one desire: revenge. The Bride decides to seek out and kill the five people who destroyed her future, starting with the dangerous assassins Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox) and O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu).

03:35 – Hearts of Iron

03h00 – Where Love Is

04:40 – Life by a Thread