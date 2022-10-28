Find out about your career and upcoming projects

In theaters with “Amsterdam”, the new feature film by David O. Russell (‘Joy: The Name of Success’, ‘American Hustle’), Margot Robbie practically does not rest between one project and another.

The 32-year-old Australian gained worldwide prominence with the role of Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad” (2016), but she prefers to use her career to leverage other projects.

Robbie began acting in independent productions in the 2000s, still in Australia.

When he moved to the United States, he went straight to TV, and his first major North American role was in “Pan Am”, a drama series that ran for one season between 2011 and 2012, on ABC.

She then took a leap when she was cast to star opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The film gave her prominence to be quoted by others large and medium-sized, and she starred in “Z for Zachariah” (2015) and “The Legend of Tarzan” (2016) before appearing as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad” — a film that received massively negative reviews, both from fans and critics, but which had in ‘The Clown of Crime’ perhaps its only success.

It was at this point that Robbie really showed that he was looking for something different in Hollywood.

Margot Robbie drew attention in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) Image: Reproduction

In 2014, Margot had founded her own film and series production company alongside her then-boyfriend (and current husband), also producer Tom Ackerley, and two other friends. The idea for LuckyChap Entertainment came about in 2013, and since then, the company has been looking for stories that have a feminist bias or that enable minority voices of representation.

The investment in the production company, however, has a slightly more personal foundation: Robbie’s goal was to conquer an old dream of gaining greater creative control over his works and characters.

“I feel like I’ve been in this industry long enough to see other people making these decisions,” he said in an interview with Australian Vogue magazine in 2018.

“I’ve had enough experiences to have an opinion like, ‘Actually, I wouldn’t do it that way, I think they should do something different.’ Now, I can be one of the people saying that we should do something differently. to have that opportunity, because it’s satisfying to be a part of something and take control of my career.”

Margot Robbie appeared in the series ‘Dollface’ Image: Reproduction

Since then, the company has made films such as “I, Tonya” (2017), “Terminal” (2018) and “Beautiful Vengeance” (2020) possible — in addition to the series “Dollface”, “Maid” and “Mike: Beyond Tyson”. “. In the beginning, Robbie was the main protagonist of all the projects – and even the films “Birds of Prey” and “Barbie” have LuckyChap as one of the producers -, precisely because he is the biggest name among the directors.

“The goal would eventually be to be a production company with an established and varied body of work, with critical acclaim and prestige,” he said, of eventual plans for the future. “It’s not supposed to be ‘Margot Robbie’s company,’ because it’s not, it’s everybody’s company. We want to distance ourselves from that.”

Initiatives for the future

In 2019, Robbie created an initiative with screenwriter Christina Hodson, with whom he worked on “Birds of Prey”, and the two launched a program to enable women with a desire to pursue a screenwriting career.

“I consider myself [uma feminista]but a few years ago I was almost afraid to say I was because it had so many negative connotations,” he explained.

Margot Robbie and screenwriter Christina Hodson, with whom she worked on ‘Birds of Prey’ Image: Getty Images

“If you’re a feminist, you hate men. I hear a lot of TED Talks about the new wave of feminism, and it’s not about hating men. My favorite definition of feminism is being anyone who believes in gender equality socially, emotionally, and financial.”

That year, the initiative selected six women to participate in a four-week program to develop their scripts and turn them into studio-ready ideas. The aim would be to give them the exposure they need to become big names in the industry.

Since then, all the projects created by the screenwriters have been sold to large distributors and some of the participants have already been employed in open TV series script rooms.

“I just wanted to say to the younger ones that success isn’t far away. I didn’t know anyone in the industry, it can happen. I wanted to do something to tell the younger ones that it takes hard work, but it’s worth it.”

Today, Robbie may be the face strongly associated with that of a comic book character, but her two Oscar nominations (for “I, Tonya” and “Scandal”) and the amount of projects she associates with show that she still has a lot to show.

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ (2021) Image: Disclosure

Among his upcoming releases after “Amsterdam” are the films “Babylon” by director Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), “Asteroid City” by Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) and a reboot of the franchise ” Where Men And A Secret” — plus, of course, the live-action “Barbie” by director Greta Gerwig.

“Margot, as a person, has this very Australian thing about being brash, bold and thirsty, which she can channel and deliver really fun results,” director Damien Chazelle told Vanity Fair.

In “Amsterdam”, a film set in the 1930s, Margot plays a woman who witnesses a murder with two friends (played by Christian Bale and John David Washington). The three are accused of the crime and, by chance, end up discovering one of the most dangerous plans in American history.