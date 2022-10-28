Flamengo’s vice president reveals the amount of the club’s debt and worries fans

Flamengo

O Flamengo prepares to play its third final of Liberators in four years, a scenario that not even the most optimistic fan could imagine 10 years ago. Deep in debt, the club went through a period of reconstruction and today is the continent’s biggest power. One of those responsible for the current financial moment, Rodrigo Tostes talked about it in an interview with the channels ESPN.

In Guayaquil to accompany the final, the Vice of Finance of the Flamengotold about the years of preparation to reach the current moment and revealed that the club is now “completely controlled” financially. And he tried to reassure fans by revealing the high numbers of the red-black debt.

“There were years of preparation for this, so that we did not live in a cycle, but in a long period. And that’s what we’re doing, I think these three years crown a project that we started and tends to remain perennial for a long time, because we are not here by accident. What we can promise is that we want to visit every city in South America in the next 10 years,” he said.

Debt in 200 million

Rodrigo revealed that the club’s debt is under control and that the Flamengo I could pay it back in a year if I wanted to, “Today the situation is reversed. We have a debt of approximately 200 to 250 million, but revenue above 1 billion. And it generates cash, generates operating income that would be enough to pay off the debt in 100%. But why not? Because we prefer to have a small, extended debt, with low rates and that increase our investment capacity”, he added