Former Flamengo midfielder can paint at Palmeiras

Palmeiras is looking for reinforcements for the 2023 season. Even confirming that it will not invest large amounts, Verdão wants to reinforce the squad and seek more titles. Libertadores, as always, is the top priority.

Gerson, a former Flamengo midfielder who is currently at Olympique de Marseille, has a huge dilemma in France. With no space after Jorge Sampaoli’s dismissal, the athlete is dissatisfied and wants to leave the country. Marcão, Gerson’s father, vented in a recent interview.

“How can a player who is in full possession of his skills be left out overnight, with no chance to show his football? It’s incomprehensible. We are very sad because this coach (Igor Tudor) prevents us from dreaming of a place in the group for the World Cup with Brazil,” he said.

Seville or Palmeiras?

Sevilla, the club that Jorge Sampaoli currently works for, appears as a potential interested in Gerson. But a return to Brazil is not ruled out.

The problem, at the moment, is the asking price by the French club and the athlete’s salaries. To have Gerson, Palmeiras will have to pay around R$ 132 million. Maturities are around R$ 2 million per month.

Abel Ferreira recently said that Alviverde is not looking for reinforcements in the market right now. And that the base, once again, will have special attention from the coach.

+ Abel Ferreira standardizes substitutions at Palmeiras

+ Referee changes summary of the match between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR