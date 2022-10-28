Former Globo, Tino Marcos talks about his heart’s team and professional relationship

After leaving Globo last year, journalist Tino Marcos revealed that he was a fan of Flamengo. in conversation with the THROW!the reporter explained why he waited to leave the station to open the game about the team he loved and commented on the relationship with the fans during his career.

– Being an America fan, like Escobar, is easy, because you don’t have rejection. Now, if you are a Flamengo fan, live in Rio de Janeiro, and be someone directly linked to it, having a neutral role, everyone will say ‘ah, that guy is Flamengo, what credibility does he have, to say if a athlete played well or badly’. It creates a lot of possibilities for people to misinterpret – explained Tino.

– The other issue is that, unfortunately, we live in a society that has many violent manifestations. So, if you’re a reporter from Vasco, everyone knows and you have to be in the midst of the red-black crowd, giving out newsletters, your skin is at stake. It goes through a lot too. In São Januário, for you to cover the game, you go through the crowd – completed the journalist.

Tino Marcos left Globo at the beginning of last year and explained that the decision had already been made, but it was brought forward by the pandemic. The journalist was responsible for covering the Brazilian National Team for most of his career. At the age of 60, the reporter stated that he was never rejected by any crowd.

– I’ve always been a guy very well received by all the fans. Fortunately, I never felt rejection. Even now, having revealed that I am Flamengo, people from other teams treat me with great respect. I’ve always been a respectful person, I’ve never taken a piss with anyone. We build a way of being where people respect you – concluded Tino.