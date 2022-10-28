Fortaleza beats Coritiba at Castelão and stands firm for a spot in Libertadores – Play

Fortaleza beat Coritiba 3-1 at Castelão on Thursday night (27), for the 34th round and remains firm in the fight for a spot in the 2023 Libertadores. With the result, Leão reached 48 points, 2 behind São Paulo, which opens the G8 with 50.

Fortaleza’s goals were scored by Juninho Capixaba (2) and Romarinho. Cadorini decreased for Coxa.

Lion’s next game

The Tricolor de Aço, in great phase with 8 unbeaten games, returns to play against Palmeiras on Wednesday (2), at 4 pm at Allianz Parque. The match can give the title to the Serie A leader in case of victory.

frantic fortress

Fortaleza started the game with everything, in high intensity and opened the scoring with just one minute. Tinga hated the scorer, played for Capixaba to drop the bomb and make it 1 to 0.

After the goal, Leão created another great chance, at 3 minutes, again with Capixaba, but he sent over.

The Tricolor maintained a strong rhythm and Galhardo almost scored the third, in a kick that Gabriel Vasconcelos defended.

Coxa only got to the attack in the 11th minute, in a submission blocked by Capixaba’s belly, but the referee gave a penalty, claiming a hand touch. After going to VAR, the referee disallowed the appointment.

The game was controlled by Fortaleza, who had the chance to extend the penalty kick suffered by Lucas Lima, in the 21st minute. But Galhardo hit badly and lost, with goalkeeper Gabriel saved.

In the final stretch of the 1st half, Coxa wanted to go out a little more and scared Boschilia, who received it at the entrance of the area and sent it over. The Leão responded in the 43rd minute, with a shot by Pedro Rocha that swept the crossbar.

Subtitle:

Juninho Capixaba was the highlight of the game with 2 goals scored Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

Coxa created two chances in a row to tie: At 47, after a free kick, De los Santos headed to the ground and Fernando Miguel made a beautiful save. Two minutes later, Boschilla arrived kicking first and Fernando Miguel defended.

Leão had the last chance of the 1st half, with Lucas Lima finding Pedro Rocha, who hit for the defense of the goalkeeper of Coxa.

leonine victory

The final stage started with Fortaleza at the same pace, with Pedro Rocha almost scoring the second with less than a minute. But Coxa responded quickly to the 5th, kicking Alef Manga’s post.

That was when, in the 9th minute, Leão made the second: Juninho Capixaba stole the ball and hit it crossed to widen.

With the goal conceded, Coxa had no choice but to go up, who decreased with Matheus Cadorini in the 14th minute, in a confused move.

Subtitle:

Leão played an intense game against Coxa and won well at Castelão Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

With the goal scored, Coxa got excited and went up, with Alef Manga hitting to save Fernando Miguel.

But Leão returned to grow in the game with Vojvoda’s changes and reached the 3rd goal: Zé Welison made a great throw for Hércules, who crossed for Romarinho to score with a cart.

In the final stretch of the game, Leão sought to manage the result and had the task made easier after the expulsion of De los Santos, guaranteeing an important victory for a spot in the G8.

Fortaleza vs Coritiba | how was real time

