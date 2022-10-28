Fortaleza president denies Corinthians offer for Vojvoda and confirms conversation with Duilio

the president of StrengthMarcelo Paz, denied a possible proposal made by the Corinthians to count on coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda. The manager also revealed a conversation with Timão’s agent, Duilio Monteiro Alves, who clarified that the São Paulo club did not look for the Argentine coach, whose bond with Tricolor de Aço ends in December.

“No offer came. Yesterday [quarta-feira] in the evening, Duilio called me very kindly and politely. He said he didn’t make any proposals and didn’t authorize anyone to do it, that he wants to stay with his coach [Vítor Pereira]. I thanked him for his kindness, I think that’s how a leader should behave,” Paz told ESPNconfirming information initially published by the PVC blog.

“Along the walk [Vojvoda] received very good offers, including from abroad, and at no time used this to try to bargain something inside the club. My wish is for him to continue at Fortaleza and this will be dealt with in due course,” he added.

On Wednesday, Duilio spoke about the situation of coach Vítor Pereira during a press conference after the defeat of Corinthians to the Fluminense per 2 to 0. The president of Timão pointed out that the focus, at the moment, is to win the vacancy in the next edition of the Liberators cup through the Brazilian championship.

“We are at the end of the season, there are five games and/or two weeks for that, but it is not the time. We aim to reach Libertadores directly, it’s difficult with today’s result (Wednesday), so we can move on to the next one. Planning, thinking about next year, is already being worked on, together with Vítor and other professionals”, explained Alves.

Like Vojvoda, Vítor Pereira also has a contract with his team until the end of this season. The main obstacle to the Portuguese’s permanence, according to the coach himself, is the delicate health situation of his mother-in-law, who cannot move from Portugal and, therefore, her family (wife and children) cannot either.

Under the command of VP since February 2022, Corinthians reached the quarter-finals of Libertadores after ten years and also the decision of the Brazil’s Cupboth lost to the Flamengo. Vojvoda arrived at Fortaleza in May 2021, took the team to the main South American tournament for the first time in its history and has three titles (Campeonatos Cearenses 2021 and 2022 and Copa do Nordeste 2022).

Corinthians turns its attention to next Saturday, for the late game against Goiás, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. With the presence of both fans, the duel will be in Serrinha, from 19:30 (Brasília time).

