Fortaleza wins Coritiba with tranquility and touches the G8

Fortaleza continues to give joy to its fans in the second round of the Brazilian Championship. On Thursday night, the team led by Vojvoda received Coritiba in Castelão and got a quiet victory by 3 to 1. With that, the team touches the G8 of the classification.

Fortaleza now has 48 points and, thus, moves up positions to place itself in ninth place, glued to the group of access to Pré-Libertadores, opened by São Paulo, which has two more. Meanwhile, Coritiba’s situation is different. The team continues in the fight against relegation. It is in 15th place, with 35 points, just one from sticking.

Now, the teams focus on their next commitments for the Brasileirão Serie A. Fortaleza will have a difficult match against Palmeiras, which is one step away from confirming the title and needs to win to be champion. The ball rolls at 16:00 (Brasília time) this Wednesday, at Allianz Parque.

Meanwhile, Coritiba faces Juventude, isolated lantern, at 7 pm on the same Wednesday, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The game

Fortaleza, playing at home, started the match at a very high pace and immediately opened the scoring. With just over 1 minute on the clock, Tinga capped his marker and turned the game to Juninho Capixaba. From outside the area, the side took a risk and saved.

Even with the early goal, Fortaleza continued to press and was very close to the second. Gabriel Vasconcelos fouled Lucas Lima inside the area and, after analysis by VAR, the penalty was awarded. In the charge, however, Thiago Galhardo was badly. The ball came weak, in the hands of the goalkeeper, who made the defense.

Like the first, the second half started at a fast pace and, once again, Fortaleza did not take long to score. At 9 minutes, Capixaba, again, took advantage of the defense to recover the ball, advance and hit the cross. Another goal from the side in the match.

This time, however, Coritiba got an answer, and it came quickly. In the 14th minute, Matheus Cadorini received a throw, left the mark behind and did very well in the finalization, taking it from Fernando Miguel.

However, Coxa’s goal did little to change the match. The Lion was still on top and had no trouble attacking. Thus, in a collective play, the home team reached the third goal and closed the account. Romarinho received in the center of the area and, with a cart, stretched out to score.

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA 3 X 1 CORITIBA

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: October 27, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA-SP)

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)

Yellow cards: Lucas Lima (Fortaleza) and Boschilla (Coritiba)

red cards: Guillermo de los Santos (Coritiba)

Goals: Fortress: Capixaba (2min from 1Q and 9min from 2Q) and Romarinho (28min from 2Q) / Coritiba: Matheus Cadorini (15min of the 2Q)

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel; Tinga, Benevenuto, Brítez and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha (José Welison), Caio Alexandre and Lucas Lima (Hercules); Moisés, Thiago Galhardo (Silvio Romero) and Pedro Rocha (Robson). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda