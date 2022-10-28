Fortnite’s new season brings Brie Larson and Spider-Gwen







Brie Larson plays the heroine Paradigm in Fortnite Photo: Epic Games / Publicity

The newest season of Fortnite began this Sunday (18) with the arrival of a mysterious substance on the island of the famous battle royale. Chrome wants to consume everything and to fight this threat, several new characters enter the scene, especially Paradigma, played by Brie Larsonand the spider-gwenpopular teen heroine from Marvel’s Spider-Verse.

Watch the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer:

The characters are part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, now available in the in-game store, alongside other never-before-seen heroes such as Bytes, Ursulo, Meowskeletal, Helena Rosa, and Simile. In 45 days, an extra character, the villainous Messenger, can also be unlocked by players.

Other novelties involve Chrome’s invasion of the game world, taking care of points of interest on the map and creating a new one, the Messenger Sanctuary. There are also significant changes in points such as the Condominio Cânion, which was raised to the heights and is now called Moradas Enevoadas.





Fortnite map changes give the game more verticality Photo: Epic Games / Disclosure

Players can use Chromium to break through walls and surprise opponents – and even apply the substance to their own characters, gaining temporary immunity to fire and transforming into Slime as they dash off. Substance allows for a number of previously unseen strategies in the hands of creative players!

A new wave of weapons such as the EvoCromo Shotgun and EvoCromo Burst Rifle are available in special chests, Chrome Chests. This arsenal grows stronger as it damages opponents. There are several classic weapons available as well, including a wide range of sniper rifles for those who enjoy playing sniper.

Free to play, Fortnite is available for Android, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

