Forward signals dissatisfaction in rival and staff prepares offer for Duilio to hire reinforcement for Corinthians

With the 2022 season entering its final moments, Corinthians moves to plan the squad that will face the 2023 journey. It is not yet known if coach Vítor Pereira will remain at Corinthians and, in addition to a coach, Timão is looking for reinforcements for the team.

This Thursday (27), it came to light that Timão may receive the offer to hire a player who stands out in one of the rivals of Serie A. It is Artur Victor, from Red Bull Bragantino. According to information from the ‘Eterno Poderoso Timão’ profile, the player is dissatisfied at Clube de Bragança and wants to change airs.

However, the player’s staff intends to offer a negotiation to Timão. Artur Victor works precisely in a position that Corinthians needs to improve its firepower, the right winger.

Artur gained projection in recent years, since he left Palmeiras, being acquired for R$ 25 million. Since 2020 playing for Massa Bruta, the striker has scored 32 goals, in addition to 30 more assists.