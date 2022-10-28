Friday F1 Times for Mexican GP







Load audio player

Soon after the stage in the United States, the formula 1 accelerates again this weekend with another edition of mexico GPat the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Read too:

The expectation of the stage is obviously around the home driver, Sergio Pérez, who will have a great chance of winning in front of his fans, in the midst of the fight for the runner-up in the Drivers’ World Championship against Charles Leclerc. With three races to go in the championship, only two points separate the two.

For this Friday, there is no forecast of rain on the Mexican track, with the temperature varying between 10 and 26°C.

formula 1 Day Time (Brasilia) Streaming Free Training 1 Friday 3 pm bandsports Free Practice 2 (90min duration) Friday 6 pm bandsports FRIDAY FREE LIVE Friday 7:30 pm channel of motorsport.com on Youtube Free Training 3 Saturday 2 pm bandsports Classification Saturday 5 pm Band and Bandsports Running Sunday 5 pm band

VIDEO: Take a tour of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit

Join the Motorsport.com Members Club

Do you want to be part of a select group of racing lovers, associated with the largest motorsport communication group in the world? CLICK HERE and check the Motorsport.com Members Club on Youtube. In it, you will have access to unreleased and exclusive materials, special lives, in addition to reading preference during our programs. Don’t miss out!

Motorsport.com podcast debate: who can stop Red Bull and Verstappen in F1?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: