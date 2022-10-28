‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry reveals he hit on Jennifer Aniston – and took her out | Series

Matthew Perry, known to the general public as the Chandler of the famous sitcom ‘Friends’, revealed in his memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ that had a crush on Jennifer Aniston. He even went so far as to ask the actress out, but got dumped.

Perry said he met the actress before they were cast in ‘Friends’ and he was immediately mesmerized by her, according to a report on the website Page Six, which already had access to the autobiography. The star reported calling Aniston to try to impress her with the news that he had been signed for two roles in Hollywood. “It was clear that this made her think I was really into her… In a wrong way,” he writes in the book.

2 of 4 Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston — Photo: Disclosure Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston — Photo: Disclosure

But, even though he didn’t get any positive response from what would later become one of his main companions of the heart in show business, he still asked her for a date and took a beautiful stump. Aniston then suggested they just be friends – which Perry didn’t like at all. He recalled telling her, “[Nós] we can not be friends!”.

After they were cast in the show and sat down at the first script reading table, the actor admitted that he still had a crush on Jen, but they “managed to get over the past and focus on the fact that we’d both made the best of it.” work that Hollywood had to offer.”

3 of 4 Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry — Photo: Disclosure Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry — Photo: Disclosure

The star continued to have these romantic feelings for his colleague when the show became a massive hit, but ended up “moving on” because of her “deafening lack of interest”. Matthew Perry said that in 1998, four years after the release of ‘Friends’, he had “been over his crush” and figured out how to interact painlessly and “without being awkward” with Aniston, who at the time was dating Brad Pitt.

However, Matthew Perry was not the only one of the cast of ‘Friends’ who had a ‘crush’ on Jennifer Aniston. David Schwimmer – who played the actress’ on-screen love interest Ross Geller – admitted during the 2021 ‘Friends: The Reunion’ special that he had romantic feelings for her – and Aniston opened up about how she felt the same way about him. .

4 of 4 Jennifer Aniston and David Schimmer in photos for the series Friends — Photo: Disclosure Jennifer Aniston and David Schimmer in photos for the series Friends — Photo: Disclosure

“I mean, in season one, I had a huge crush on Jen. At some point, we were in love with each other,” revealed David Schwimmer. “But we were like two ships passing by because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that line.” A reel to the height of the plot of the sitcom that had 10 seasons.