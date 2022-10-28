G8? What happens to the spot in Libertadores if Flamengo is champion

The Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, tomorrow (29), at 5 pm (Brasília), in Guayaquil (EQU), arouses interest that goes beyond Rio and Paraná fans. One more spot could be opened in the Brasileirão for the continental tournament in 2023 and many clubs are eyeing this possibility.

Currently in third place in the Brazilian, Flamengo, which is the current champion of the Copa do Brasil, is already classified to the group stage of the competition. If they also win the Libertadores, they will compete in the competition for the spot allocated by Conmebol, thus opening the G8 (for winning the Copa do Brasil and for finishing among the first places).

If Athletico wins, G6 can also become G8, as long as Hurricane finishes in the top seven (along with Flamengo in this group).

What is the current scenario?

After the 34th round, the Brazilian has a G7 formed, since Flamengo is classified for having won the Copa do Brasil and is in third position.

Who would be in the G8 today?

In the current situation, the G8 would be formed by Palmeiras, Internacional, Flamengo, Fluminense, Corinthians, Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG and São Paulo — with the last two having to hope that the champion and vice-president of Libertadores end up among the first seven.

Who fights outside?

Today, Fortaleza and Botafogo are the clubs that are three or less points away from the eighth place and with an eye on the possibility of another spot.