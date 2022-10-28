Galaxy S22 owners with One UI 5.0 can’t connect device to Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy S22 received the stable version of One UI 5.0 this week and the problems have already started. That’s because some smartphone users are reporting that they can’t connect it to their Galaxy Watch 4. At first, the situation is taking place on the Samsung forum in South Korea. About the problem, there are some curious details, such as the fact that only the base variant is affected. That is, the owners of Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are not experiencing this. Likewise, it seems that only devices with a processor from Qualcomm are in this condition, which until then is restricted to South Korean users.

Among the recent updates to the Galaxy S22 and the rest of the lineup is the addition of multi-exposure and also an astrophotography mode to the device’s camera software. As for the bug involving One UI, this type of situation usually occurs with beta versions and not with stable ones. The limitations regarding the public that is suffering from the lack of connection between the Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung’s S22 also draw attention. Still, nothing prevents the problem from reaching people from other regions who are using the new version of the South Korean system.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more news about the issue. Likewise, it is worth waiting to see what the manufacturer itself will do about it. Finally, some of the brand’s devices that are still in beta are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 3, but no such problem has been reported for these models.

