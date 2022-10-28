Gatito aims for a spot in Libertadores and sees Botafogo ‘getting into gear’: ‘We were adapting to the style that Luís Castro asks for’

goalkeeper of Botafogo since 2017, Kitty Fernandez is confident with the current phase. After the 2-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, the goalkeeper reinforced his focus on returning to the Libertadores.

– The goal I mentioned at the beginning of the championship… As a big team, we arrive to seek an international cup, right? We are close to the Copa Libertadores, the pre-Libertadores. We would like to achieve, there are still four games to go. I think we have to face each game as a final, knowing that there is no easy game – said Gatito, to “GE”.

The Paraguayan sees the alvinegro team evolving during the competition.

– It’s very different from what it was in the beginning, isn’t it? The cast itself got to know each other, the team was finding a way to play too. We adapted to the style that Luís Castro asked for. The group is very calm, very cold. There were times when we didn’t get the win and we took it easy. Today we are harvesting that,” he explained.

– I believe that, in terms of submissions, during this final stretch of the championship, we improved a lot. Our defensive organization is much better, it is very firm, compared to what it was at the beginning of the year. Our team is gearing up, gaining confidence, everyone is getting along – he added.