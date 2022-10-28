GDF server hours will change on match days in Brazil

posted on 10/27/2022 18:19 / updated 10/27/2022 18:20



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The working hours of the Federal District Government’s servers will change on the days of the Brazilian team’s matches, which will seek the hexa in the World Cup, in Qatar. The measure was determined by Decree No. 43,892, signed by Governor Ibaneis Rocha and published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the DF this Thursday (27/10).

On November 24 (Thursday), when Brazil faces Serbia, at 4 pm, the working hours will be from 8 am to 2 pm. In the second game of the first phase, against Switzerland, scheduled for 1 pm on November 28 (Monday), it will be an optional point. On December 2, in the match against Cameroon, at 4 pm, working hours will be from 8 am to 2 pm.

According to the measure, the areas of health, security, sanitary surveillance, tax inspection, communication, social assistance, urban protection inspection, consumer inspection and urban cleaning must follow the instructions of the respective managers. The units responsible for essential services to citizens must maintain scales in order to guarantee the uninterrupted provision of services.

“The working hours for the other games of the Brazilian soccer team will be informed as the team qualifies for the following stages of the World Cup”, details the publication.

*Intern under the supervision of Malcia Afonso