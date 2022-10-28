GeForce 526.47 driver arrives optimized for Sackboy: A Big Adventure and other games

Victoria 3, WRC Generations – The FIA ​​WRC Official Game and F1 22 also gain optimizations

NVIDIA has released the drivers GeForce 526.47 WHQL highlighting optimizations for Sackboy games: A Big Adventure, Victoria 3, WRC Generations – The FIA ​​WRC Official Game and F1 22.

Game Ready:

– Best gaming experience with Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Victoria 3, WRC Generations – The FIA ​​WRC Official Game and F1 22

Corrections:

– [Cyberpunk 2077] In game map may display corruption [3829994]– Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]– [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition [3702953]– 165Hz refresh rate option not availlable on Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor [3840122]– When using two or more monitors, GeForce Experience Shadowplay/Gamestream may select the wrong monitor [200633408]– Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]

To see all the news, check out the release notes for this version by clicking here. We also recommend checking out NVIDIA Experience, this app makes the whole process easier and suggests downloading new drivers when they are released.

