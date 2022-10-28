GeForce “RTX 4080 12 GB” appears in benchmarks made in 3DMark

Results put the GPU slightly below the RTX 3090 Ti

The controversial GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB, even canceled, underwent some tests, apart from NVIDIA’s official benchmarks. On the Chipell forum, Benchmark results done in 3DMark and AIDA64 show that the GPU performs very close to the RTX 3090 Ti.

In the different tests of 3DMark, the RTX 4080 12 GB, at most, manages to tie with the high-end Ampere GPU, RTX 3090 Ti, as the result in Time Spy shows. In Fire Strike Ultra, the two GPUs have a technical tie. In Speedway, the RTX 3090 Ti gets a little more advantage.

The person responsible for leaking these benchmarks also published test results made with the RTX 4080 16 GB, which arrives on November 16th. The single RTX 4080 is considerably stronger than the canceled Ada Lovelace GPU. This one even has half the performance of an RTX 4090 in these synthetic tests.

RTX 4080 12 GB – Results in 3DMark (graphics score)*

3DMark Speedway (4K/DX12)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 – 9980 (100%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB – 5382 (54%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti – 5912 (59%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 – 5414 (54%)

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra (4K/DX11)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 – 24996 (100%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB – 17465 (70%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB – 13472 (54%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti – 14007 (56%)

3DMark Time Spy Extreme (4K/DX12)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 – 19467 (100%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB – 13977 (72%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB – 10794 (55%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti – 10709 (55%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 – 10293 (53%)

* Results via Videocardz

The GPU benchmark performed on AIDA64 reveals that the ex-RTX 4080 12 GB has 60 compute units operating at 2610 MHz, delivering 42 TFLOPs in single-precision, the performance that NVIDIA had already revealed in the graphics card announcement.

GeForce RTX 4050 box spotted at Galax event

NVIDIA has not yet said what it will do with the canceled RTX 4080 12 GB, but we know that it has borne the costs of producing the packaging made by its partner manufacturers.

Game performance difference between 16GB and 12GB RTX 4080 is up to 30%, reveals NVIDIA

12 GB model is between 10% and 20% better than the RTX 3080



…..

Via: VideoCardz