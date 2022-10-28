Globo changes game time and can interfere with party

A request from TV Globo could directly interfere with Palmeiras’ possible title party for Brazilian champions. The television station requested, and the CBF changed the time of the match between Palmeiras and Fortaleza, next Wednesday (2), national holiday of All Souls (2). Previously scheduled for 16:00, the game was moved to 21:30.

Without the change, Verdão’s departure would take place at the same time as América-MG x Internacional. The gauchos are the only ones who can stop the Palmeiras party. On the other hand, if Inter lost to the miners, Palmeiras would still be champions in the concentration for the game of the night.

During the afternoon of this Friday (28) the CBF even published the change in the Inter game for 21:30. However, soon after, the entity removed the page from the air.

O UOL Esporte learned from Palmeiras sources that the club was only informed about the change. By contractual prerogative, Globo can change the game times according to its interests, as long as it is within the rules stipulated by the Fan Statute.

The document provides that a game can have its time changed up to five days before its start date. That is, the request made by Globo to CBF obeys this deadline.

But, as more than 15,000 tickets had already been sold by 6:00 pm this Friday (28), Palmeiras offered to reimburse fans who are unable to attend the stadium with the change in time. Requests can be made up to 24 hours before departure.

At Internacional, the maintenance of the 4 pm time was received with satisfaction. That’s because the logistics are ready, and the flight back to Porto Alegre is scheduled for 8:30 pm, about two and a half hours after the end of the match against América-MG in Minas.

In addition, given Palmeiras’ advantage in the table, Colorado doesn’t feel like they’re really in the title fight, and don’t mind entering the field more than five hours before Palmeiras.