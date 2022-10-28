Gmail’s “Snooze Mode”: Here’s How It Can Help You

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

If you have a single email for everything, it must be a mess and with emails of all kinds, ranging from work to grocery stores or places you’ve only eaten once in your life. There comes a time when this mess gets out of control, and we start to avoid accessing them. However, you may not know, but several tools have already been created that can help you with this. So we’re going to teach you how to how to enable the snooze function in Gmail.

You are probably thinking that this mode works in the same way as the snooze mode on your cell phone, but in fact it is not. It works as follows: by activating it, you postpone the emails to see them later. That is, you don’t just need to use it when you’re sleeping, it can also be used when you want to pay attention to something more important and emails are taking your attention. In addition, it schedules a reminder for the future, in case you end up forgetting to read those emails.

Benefits of using “Snooze Mode” in Gmail

Here are some benefits that using email snooze can bring you:

make life easier

With this mode, you can dismiss those less important and more frivolous emails and focus only on the most urgent ones. Yet, this feature will also make you feel a lot less overwhelmed and stressed when looking at your email page.

makes you more responsible

This will also make sure you don’t forget important emails and don’t miss them, giving you much greater control over everything you receive.

Notifications Won’t Take Your Attention

If you are very focused on something or doing a very important task, the millions of unread emails that appear in your email will not disturb you, as this functionality will prevent them from appearing while it is activated.

How to snooze an email in Gmail

To activate this new function, simply open the Gmail page in your browser, click on the email you want to snooze, and then click on the clock figure that will appear in the upper right corner, making that email get back to you later. Soon after, a pop-up will appear with three new options, so you can choose when you want this message to come back.

But if you want to activate it on your phone, follow this step by step:

Open the Gmail app on your smartphone; Then select the email in your inbox; Then tap on the three dots that will be in the upper right corner; With this you will see a drop down menu; Then, just select the option “Defer”.

