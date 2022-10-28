Godzilla vs Kong 2 confirms director and announces more cast members

The “Monsterverse” continues in full force in theaters with the sequel to Godzilla vs Kongwhich managed to be successful both in cinemas and in HBO Max even in times of a pandemic. And the film gained news today (25), confirming its director and announcing more names in the cast.

According to journalist and insider Erik Daviesfrom the website Rotten TomatoesGodzilla vs Kong 2 will have the return of Adam Wingard to the post of director. Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle reprise their respective roles, while Dan Stevens (Downtown Abbey) and Speak Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will appear for the first time in the franchise.

“Adam Wingard is officially back to direct the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong, starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Dan Stevens and Fala Chen. Here’s the first behind-the-scenes image. Production is happening now. The film hits theaters on March 15, 2024.”

