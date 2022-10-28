Goodbye WhatsApp! On these 32 devices you no longer work

at least 32 cell phones will become incompatible with the world’s most famous messaging app. WhatsApp will stop working on several devices, including brands like Samsung and Apple.

In short, all mobile devices running Android 4.0.1 or iOS 12 and below are on the list. These devices will no longer have WhatsApp available.

Goodbye WhatsApp! See if your device is on the list

What happens is that these operating systems have become obsolete and are unable to run the messenger updates. So, if you still have a cell phone with this configuration, it’s best to stay tuned.

Access to the app will be completely canceled over the next few days. In fact, this process started in 2021. Since November 1st of last year, the Whatsapp started unplugging the devices.

The action is irreversible and cannot be avoided. The only way to continue using the app is through another mobile phone with an updated operating system. Below is a list of models that will lose access to the Whatsapp.

Check out the complete list of cell phones that will no longer have WhatsApp:

1 – LG

Lucid 2, Enact, Optimus F5, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 II Dual .

2 – Huawei

Huawei Ascend D2, Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740.

3 – Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, Core, Ace 2, Trend Lite, Trend II and S3 Mini.

4 – ZTE

Grand Memo, Grand X Quad v987, Grand S Flex and V956 UMi X2.

5 – Other brands

Caterpillar Cat B15, Archos 53 Platinum, Sony Xperia M, HTC Desire 500 and Lenovo A820.

Always stay tuned for updates that apps and platforms offer on the proper functioning of each one. This helps to make updates whenever necessary and possible.