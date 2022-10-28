Google, Amazon and Facebook: Big techs bring weak results and change perceptions about resilience

The last week of October was marked, in the United States, by the publication of the balance sheets of technology companies. Google (GOGL34), Amazon ([ativo=AMZN34]), Facebook (FBOK34) and Microsoft (MSFT34) were some of the names that brought their numbers to the public. In common, the market’s disappointment with what was seen in the documents and the perception that these companies are not that resilient.

In the case of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, for example, investors were frustrated with the performance of the advertising arm. In addition, total revenue growth slowed to a 6% increase from 41% a year earlier, representing the weakest pace of growth since 2013.

The decline in revenue is explained, according to analysts’ comments, by the fact that companies are spending less on ads, given the slowdown in the US economy.

In the cases of Microsoft and Amazon, the negative highlights were the performance of cloud services, which also had their growth slowing down. For both companies, the cloud are considered important vectors for future growth.

Revenues from Amazon Web Services, the cloud service owned by Jeff Bezos’ company, rose 27% year-on-year, below the 32% growth rate that Wall Street had anticipated. As for Microsoft’s Azure, the company’s own growth forecast went from 42% in the year to 37%.

In these services, the techs usually profit directly from consumption, charging fees for transactions and data exchange carried out on their platforms – which is also impacted by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Big tech susceptible to economic downturn?

The comments were then that companies proved susceptible to the change in the economic cycle, with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to contain inflation.

“At big techs they were seen as companies that did not depend on the economic cycle, almost as acyclical. Until then, they were able to grow regardless of the slowed or faster economy, due to the migration from physical to online”, explains Pietra Guerra, international analyst at XP Investimentos.

According to Guerra, the numbers for the third quarter turned on a yellow light: how will demand for the services of these companies be at a time of economic slowdown?

“We don’t know if the demand for cloud computing will hold in the slowing corporate spending environment, reflecting the more challenging cycle”, he contextualizes. “On Google it’s the same thing. In addition to reporting a profit below estimates, the company has signaled that it will rein in expenses, preparing for difficult times.”

Microsoft, Pietra recalls, despite having kept its numbers within the consensus, lowered its guidance – and that was precisely because of Azure The fear of analysts, and of Microsoft itself, is that cloud computing can be strongly impacted by the weaker economy.

“Throughout 2020 and 2021, the big tecs gained a lot of strength and we already expected slower growth, as it is difficult to grow on a much larger base. The point is that, if they used to grow independently of the economy, now they seem not to be doing so”, says the XP expert. “Companies, after all, seem to be gearing up for the downturn.”

In the case of Facebook, its parent company Meta also reported a 4% year-on-year revenue decline to $27.7 billion. The profit, of US$ 4.39 billion, in turn retreated 52% in the same comparison.

The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg said the platform’s ad price dropped 18% on the year and also lowered its guidance for the year.

Despite all this, what greatly angered investors was the fact that Meta had increased its spending amid the difficult economic situation.

“Facebook again had a drop in revenue and, in addition, it significantly increased its investment spending”, points out Guilherme Zanin, an analyst at Avenue. “That said, the company appears to be disconnected from the current economy, with higher inflation and higher interest costs. We are seeing a lot of layoffs in the technology sector and also reassessments of the most profitable businesses.”

Zuckerberg continues to bet on the metaverse, which, according to Zanin, has also seen its revenue decline – demonstrating that there is little interest from people in the product.

According to analysts, Apple was the only big tech which released results and showed some resilience, but even so, its numbers slightly frustrated.

“Apple reported its results this Thursday with both revenue and earnings above projections. However, the company fell short of revenue expectations in key product categories, including the iPhone and services, which are its main growth catalyst.”

