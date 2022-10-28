Google doesn’t care about not being a leader in benchmarks with Tensor chipsets

One of the main concerns of enthusiasts in the smartphone world is the score in benchmarks and the results of tests, conducted by several different platforms depending on the aspects to be evaluated. When it comes to chipsets, Qualcomm and MediaTek are the leaders in this market, alongside Samsung and Apple, when it comes to achieving the best scores, which also ends up promoting a certain rivalry between the brands.
Google, which started investing in its own processor from the Pixel 6, however, recently declared a position of being comfortable in this scenario, even if its components are not the leaders in these lists. The discussion appeared on the institutional podcast Made By Google, which dealt with the Pixel 7’s second-generation Tensor, and highlighted a vision of the future that is less oriented towards performance cravings and more towards a study of models of learning and collaboration with AI researchers.
Speaking on the subject was Monika Gupta, Senior Director of Product Management for Google Silicon Teams.
“I think the classic benchmarks served a purpose at some point, but I think the industry has evolved since then”, believes the executive. “And if you look at what Google is trying to do by introducing AI innovations into a smartphone, because we feel this is the approach that will deliver useful experiences like some of the ones I just mentioned, classic benchmarks were created in a time when AI and phones didn’t even exist.”
Numerical competitions would not be able to cover the technological advances that Google would be developing on its own – and which end up being less tangible for the end user who has an eye on the competition. Still, Gupta didn’t discard the company’s look to seek the best performance and lower power consumption with each generation of the Tensor chipset.
More than providing more FPS for gamers, the company’s vision would be more focused on “environment computing”, or computing environment, which would be nothing more than the performance of technology in different facets of everyday life.
“I think we have a lot of evidence of that that we’ve talked about today, whether it’s making photography easier, whether it’s making phone calls and how you use the phone, like your day-to-day tasks, easier,” says Gupta.