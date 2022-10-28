Google doesn’t care about not being a leader in benchmarks with Tensor chipsets

One of the main concerns of enthusiasts in the smartphone world is the score in benchmarks and the results of tests, conducted by several different platforms depending on the aspects to be evaluated. When it comes to chipsets, Qualcomm and MediaTek are the leaders in this market, alongside Samsung and Apple, when it comes to achieving the best scores, which also ends up promoting a certain rivalry between the brands.

Google, which started investing in its own processor from the Pixel 6, however, recently declared a position of being comfortable in this scenario, even if its components are not the leaders in these lists. The discussion appeared on the institutional podcast Made By Google, which dealt with the Pixel 7’s second-generation Tensor, and highlighted a vision of the future that is less oriented towards performance cravings and more towards a study of models of learning and collaboration with AI researchers.