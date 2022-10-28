Google Maps: 8 ‘Secret’ Tricks You Should Try Right Now | apps

Google Maps, an application available for Android and iPhone (iOS), has several features that, although useful and interesting, may be little known by most users. Functions such as saving the location where the vehicle was parked, taking a route with 3D directions, creating personalized maps and finding cheaper gas stations, for example, are among the options that allow you to make the most of what the app can offer. With that in mind, TechTudo has gathered eight Google Maps tricks that everyone should know and test now. Check out what they are in the next few lines and learn how to use them.

How to create custom routes in Google Maps

7 Useful Google Maps Features You Should Know

1 of 9 Google Maps: discover eight features of the app that can be tested right now — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo Google Maps: discover eight features of the app that can be tested right now — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo

📝 Do you know how to see the best public transport route on Google Maps? Contribute to the TechTudo Forum

1. Find the cheapest gas stations

One of the features available on Maps is finding gas stations, with alternatives that can be more affordable than the commonly used locations. The function can be useful to save on fueling the vehicle, or even in cases of travel, as it is possible to search in advance for stations in the region to be visited. When searching, the app presents the options with address, phone and opening hours. In some places, you can even see the price of gas directly on the map, inside the pin.

By tapping on one of them, the establishment’s information is displayed. There is also the possibility to filter by distance, relevance and alternatives open at that moment. To carry out the procedure, open the application and scroll the menu below the search until “Gas station”. Press the button and then the options will be revealed. If you prefer, you can also search manually by typing in the search area “Gas stations in” + “Desired location”.

2 of 9 Discover gas stations in the region — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Discover gas stations in the region — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

Google Maps has the option to view directions in 3D. With it, the app displays the arrows that must be followed in the environment itself, through augmented reality. When you point your cell phone camera at the street, the application starts to guide you through arrows and virtual signs. However, the feature only works if the device supports augmented reality. In addition, you are also required to be in an area with Street View coverage.

To use the feature, open Maps and type the name of the place you are going to go to in the search bar. then tap on “Routes” and then on the icon that represents that the path will be made by walking. At the bottom of the screen, press “Live View”. The first time the feature is used, you will need to accept permissions to use the camera. To start, point your phone at the signs and buildings, so that the app personalizes the experience. Afterwards, the direction icons will be displayed, in addition to warnings informing the remaining mileage to reach the destination.

3 of 9 Walk to destinations with augmented reality — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Walk to destinations with augmented reality — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

3. Create custom maps

Another feature of the application is to allow custom maps to be created, with saved markers, routes and tracks. Afterwards, the user can share the new map with others. The feature can be very useful for those who want to take an individual or group trip, for example. It should also serve for classes and research involving geographic content, as well as hobbies, such as treasure hunting. Creation is only done through the Google Maps website, but viewing and sharing can be done in the app.

To create a custom map, open the page “https://www.google.com.br/maps” (without quotes) and tap the three horizontal bars in the upper left corner. Then press “Your seats”. At this stage, you must be logged in with your Google account. Then tap “Maps” > “Create Map”. In “Untitled Map”, enter a name and optionally a description. when touching “Basic Map”, you can change the color and style. Then go to the toolbar below the search area and tap on “Insert bookmark” to pin a pin to a location.

You can also press “Add routes” to include itineraries from point A to B. If you want to draw lines, tap “Add layer” and then the corresponding icon in the toolbar. Press “Add Line or Shape” and select and drag the lines across the map. After finishing, if you want to share or view through the app, go to the menu at the bottom of the screen and tap “Saved”. Then tap “Maps”. Press the custom option to preview the creation. To send to someone, tap “See map legend” and then in “Share”.

4 of 9 Create new maps and share them with people using the Maps feature — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Create new maps and share them with people using the Maps feature — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

4. Know if an establishment is full

Maps has a function that displays the movement of a certain location, such as stores, parks and restaurants. It is possible to filter by day of the week and time. The app displays the peak periods of the day at the location, using a bar chart. It is also possible to see the maximum time that people usually stay in the establishment.

The function can be useful when planning a trip or when choosing empty places to visit. To verify, type the name of the business or location you want to go to in the search bar. Then drag the info tab to “Peak hours”. On the arrow on the side, you can choose the day of the week. This can also be done by pressing and dragging the graphics.

5 of 9 Discover peak times of places on Maps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Discover peak times of places on Maps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

5. Add places and routes that are missing or have been modified

You may have already seen a missing location in the app or even streets or places that have changed their name, but Maps hasn’t updated them yet. As the platform is also built with the help of users, the app has an area where you can add places, correct addresses, change the name of a place or enter details such as opening hours, etc. It is also possible to inform if a road is closed, if it is one-way or two-way, if it was traced incorrectly, among other data.

If you want to make any changes to Maps, tap “Contribute” on the home screen. From there, you can select the option “Edit map”. It is possible to choose between “Add or correct a place”, “Correct an address”, “Add or correct a route” or “Your opinion about Maps” – a space to send suggestions to the app or report technical problems. After submitting the changes, the data is analyzed by the application.

6 of 9 Correct and insert new information in Maps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Correct and insert new information in Maps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

6. Create routes with multiple stops

Not all trips are limited to going from point A to B. In some cases, the person may make stops along the way. For this reason, Maps offers the ability to create routes with several different points. You can add up to nine stops and reorder them according to your itinerary. The service is for travel by car, motorcycle, on foot and by bicycle. As the steps are added, the application informs the travel time and the mileage that will be spent.

If you want to create a route with multiple stops, enter the address of one of the locations. Then tap “Routes”. Then write the name of the second location and press the three dots symbol. Then select the option “Add stop”. To include other pauses, tap again “Add stop”. If you want to rearrange, press and drag the addresses and sort them together. To finish, press “OK”.

7 of 9 Add stops to Google Maps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Add stops to Google Maps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

7. Remember where you parked

Another interesting feature of the application is the possibility to save the location where the vehicle was parked. This can be useful for those who have trouble remembering where their car was when going somewhere. To do this, go on the map and look for the blue dot, which identifies the current location.

Tap on it, and in the information tab, go to “Save parking”. The app will display a marker with the phrase “You parked here”. To view and go to the location on return, tap the saved area and press “Routes” to go with some other transport or “Start”. The app’s GPS will direct to the location the vehicle is.

8 of 9 Save where you parked your car using Maps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Save where you parked the car with Maps feature — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

8. Travel back in time with Google Maps

The Maps application also has a feature that allows you to view all your trips, places you’ve visited, as well as statistics on how many kilometers you’ve walked or driven. All this can be filtered by day, month and year. If the user shares the data with the app, it shows all the cities in Brazil and the world that have already been visited, in addition to all the routes that the person has already taken. It also displays dates that stood out, such as the days the user walked or drove the most.

You can also filter by categories such as “Sports”, “Shopping” and “Gastronomy”, which display the establishments visited, such as hotels and restaurants. To see your timeline in Maps, go to “Saved”on the home page and tap “Timeline”. on the tab “Day”, it will be possible to see the routes visited on the map and filter it by date. Already in “Trips”, the app displays the number of tours taken and the locations. In “Statistics”, you can see the most used types of transport and the establishments visited. Other filter options are for viewing are “Places”, “Cities” and “World”.

9 of 9 Remember the places traveled with Maps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Remember the places traveled with Maps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

with information from HowToGeek and PCMag

See also: How to know if the bus is arriving with Google Maps