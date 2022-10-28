Google shuts down more than 10,000 YouTube channels linked to China and other countries

Google released last Wednesday (26) the Bulletin Tag for the 3rd quarter of 2022, confirming that it has discontinued more than 10,000 YouTube channels linked to China, an action that directly impacted the revenue obtained by the owners of these accounts with AdSense, a platform of revenue related to big tech services.

As stated in the official report, channels in several other countries also suffered restrictive measures from the US giant for adopting coordinated tactics of influence related to countries such as Russia, Turkey, Vietnam, the United States, North Macedonia, Iran and Myanmar.