Google shuts down more than 10,000 YouTube channels linked to China and other countries

Google released last Wednesday (26) the Bulletin Tag for the 3rd quarter of 2022, confirming that it has discontinued more than 10,000 YouTube channels linked to China, an action that directly impacted the revenue obtained by the owners of these accounts with AdSense, a platform of revenue related to big tech services.
As stated in the official report, channels in several other countries also suffered restrictive measures from the US giant for adopting coordinated tactics of influence related to countries such as Russia, Turkey, Vietnam, the United States, North Macedonia, Iran and Myanmar.
In the case of the Russian government, most suspended channels published content critical of NATO and allied countries, while highlighting positive aspects of Vladimir Putin’s administration. This disclosure action spills over into the Russian-Ukrainian war using the channels’ influence to heighten criticism of Western sanctions.
Google had the collaboration of the FBI – a US entity equivalent to the Federal Police – and Twitter to prepare the report, however, it was not possible to discover the origin of the accounts. The expectation is that big tech will continue to adopt enforcement measures against channels and blogs that promote lying content.
In all the countries listed there were channels excluded, but the largest volume of bans happened in China. Google did not release details about the amount received by influencers from AdSense.