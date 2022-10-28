Grêmio partners with the largest football platform in the world

Grêmio will reach the end of the 2022 season and the main objective of the year was recently achieved. After the club’s bad campaign in the Brasileirão 2021 and the fall to the Second Division, the team needed to be redone and also changes in the technical command took place.

The Serie B dispute did not go as well as the fan expected, however, everything happened in a favorable way. Last Sunday (23), the team from Rio Grande do Sul went to Recife to face the Náutico lantern for the 36th round of the competition. Only one victory was needed, as opponents with a chance were defeated.

The 3-0 against Aflitos secured Immortal in the next edition of Serie A. Now, everything is planned for next year, and the club closed an important partnership. It’s about OneFootball, the biggest football platform in the world.