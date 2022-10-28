Growth in Game Pass Subscribers Didn’t Meet Microsoft’s Expectations

It’s already been two fiscal years without the projected growth

According to a Microsoft financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, Game Pass growth did not meet company expectations. although it has grown 28%Microsoft’s goal was an increase in 73% in the number of subscribers.

This is the second fiscal year in a row that Microsoft has not achieved the desired growth with the game subscription service. In fiscal 2021, the company’s growth expectation was more modest at 47%, and growth over that period was 37%.

In fiscal 2020, the number of new Game Pass subscribers surpassed Microsoft’s growth projection of 71% for that period, reaching an increase of 85%.

Game Pass growth on consoles slowed, but increased on PC

For Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, one of the reasons for the slowdown in growth may be because almost all Xbox console owners must already be Game Pass subscribers.

“We’ve seen incredible growth on PC. On console, I’ve seen growth slow, mainly because at some point you’ve caught up with everyone on console who wants to sign,” said the head of Xbox.

Spencer also says that the Game Pass accounts for more than 10% of Microsoft’s total profit. “I think it’s going to be 10-15% of our overall revenue, and it’s profitable for us,” says the head of Xbox.

Recently, Phil Spencer commented on the price hikes on consoles, games, and the subscription service: “I think at some point we’re going to have to raise prices on certain things, but going into Christmas, we thought it was important to keep prices up.” .

“We kept the price on our console, we kept the price on our games.. And on our subscription. I don’t think we’ll be able to do this forever,” adds Phil Spencer.

Microsoft is not disclosing the number of subscribers that Game Pass has, and the last time the company revealed this data was in January, when announcing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and said that the subscription service had more than 25 million subscribers.

Via: VGC