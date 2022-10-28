HACK to see saved passwords in Google Chrome

Like many web browsers, Google Chrome is capable of saving and restoring login credentials and passwords. As long as you give him permission, of course! Namely: this system saves you from having to remember your login and password on some of your favorite sites.

In effect, all you have to do is position your mouse on the form and it will be filled in automatically. Read the text below and learn how to apply this trick on your computer. To never be desperate again for having forgotten a password.

How to find saved passwords in Google Chrome

Firstly, Google Chrome has a built-in password manager. The purpose of this is to save your passwords as you browse. It also allows you to check and edit the passwords of your different accounts. Second, this manager is accessible from your PC like your Android smartphone.

Here’s how to view or verify a password or username stored in Google Chrome’s Password Manager: go to passwords.google.com and log in to your Google account. From the list of saved passwords and associated accounts, choose the one you want to view. Enter your Google account password again. Check the password by clicking on the crossed eye icon. You also have the option to copy it.

You have the option to change a password in the Google Chrome password manager. For that, access passwords.google.com and login to your Google account. From the list of saved passwords and associated accounts, choose the one you want to edit.

In effect, enter your Google account password again. Select Edit, enter the identifier associated with your account, if it does not appear, choose a new password, click Save. Note: To better protect your online accounts, it is recommended that you change your password every 90 days.

How to delete a password stored in Google Chrome

First of all, are you no longer using certain accounts saved in Google Chrome’s password manager? You may decide to totally delete it from your list. For that, access passwords.google.com and log in to your Google account. From the list of saved passwords and associated accounts, choose the one you want to remove. Enter your Google account password again. Click Delete. Confirm by clicking Delete .

To wit: Is the Google Chrome password manager secure enough? Let’s pass an answer that answers the question. Google’s browser password manager is a useful tool. In fact, the regular suggestion to save a password while browsing, through a pop-up window, facilitates the process for users.

However, a password manager built into a web browser does not have the added protection of specialized password management tools. This lack of security however makes web browsers easy targets for criminals. In conclusion, that is why it is recommended to opt for a secure password manager, with data encryption and constituting a real safe for your confidential information.

