Harrison Ford May Take on Marvel’s Thunderbolt Ross Role

According to Jeff Sneiderjournalist from The AnklerHarrison Ford (Indiana Jones, Blade Runner) could play none other than General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Thunderbolts feature film, replacing William Hurt.

The character’s original interpreter, having made his last appearance in Black Widow, Hurt passed away a few months ago after battling cancer.

“While people at Marvel Studios DENY that he was cast in the film at this time, multiple sources indicate that Harrison Ford is or was the studio’s top choice to star in Thunderbolts as the General himself. It is unclear if he has ever refused…”

In the comics, General Ross is a frequent member of the team, often utilizing his Red-Hulk transformation.

According to the official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024.