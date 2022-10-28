Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe On Who Most Influenced Him During Filming

Daniel Radcliffe, widely recognized as the face of Harry Potter franchise, says the director of the first two films inspired him most during filming. Based on the successful series of fantasy novels for children and young adults by JK Rowling, the Harry Potter films started in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, directed by Chris Colombo. The director also stayed on for the second film, before passing the baton to Alfonso Cuarón for the third film. Mike Newell sat in the director’s chair for the fourth film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, with fantastic beasts director David Yates ending the franchise with four more films. All films starred Radcliffe as the titular wizard, with Rupert Grint and Emma Watson completing the series’ magical trio.

Since the films ended in 2011, his legacy has spawned another film franchise, albeit admittedly far less successful. Harry Potter fans still remain heavily invested in the original series of films, and the cast has always talked about the effects the filming experience has had on their careers and personal lives. Because many of the film’s stars essentially grew up on set, starring in the films for a decade since they were kids, the Harry Potter stars have maintained a close bond, with Draco actor Tom Felton recently talking about his friendships with Radcliffe and Watson.

in a video for QA, Radcliffe has opened up about the many actors and crew members who have influenced him since his time in Harry Potter. The franchise star has cited the influence of a number of memorable talents over the years, including Imelda Staunton, Michael Gambon, David Thewlis and Gary Oldman. Although Radcliffe has stated that she learned the most from the actors who were able to “just being talking to everybody and having a good day, and then being able to give an incredibly terrifying or intense performance,” he revealed that the biggest influence on his career was actually the director of the first two films, Columbus. See why below:

“I’m incredibly lucky to have worked with all of them, but honestly the person I think has had the biggest influence on me is Chris Columbus. When Chris came back for the twentieth anniversary meeting last year, he came to the studios, and there were people on set who were running around the set to see this director they hadn’t seen in twenty years, and they remembered him and he remembered. them, and there are so few people. In the industry you might like, to inspire that in people, like they genuinely…the crews of the first Potter films would have followed Chris Columbus through hell. We loved him so much and I think a big part of his enthusiasm for being on set is kind of where I get mine from and the reason I think I love the job so much is largely because of him. ”

How Columbus laid the foundation for the Harry Potter film franchise

Radcliffe wasn’t alone in feeling inspired by Columbus’ infectious energy, as many credited Columbus’ genuine passion and enthusiasm as the reason these first two films were able to successfully establish the rest of the franchise. When the Harry Potter movies were starting, there was no guarantee for the success of the expensive movies, despite the books’ lasting influence on pop culture. But Columbus was able to successfully translate the magic of the books to the screen in a way that stayed true to the source material while adapting well to the screen format. With the high energy, joy and warmth that the first two films exuded, the franchise managed to move into the darker tone of the later books with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban organically, having already established a universe full of magic and love.

Radcliffe’s description of his on-set experiences offers another reason to Harry Potter remains so beloved in the public consciousness – those involved seemed to love him as much as fans of the films. The 20th Anniversary of the Films, which aired on HBO Max earlier this year, brought the cast and crew together for a heartwarming and heartwarming celebration of the films, and many acknowledged that Harry Potter will always be a big part of them. As the years pass, those nostalgic for the wizarding world can expect to hear the cast continue to reminisce about their experiences during filming, as well as re-watch the films, which are now streaming on Peacock.

Source: GQ