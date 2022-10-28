Have fun: check out the schedule of shows and events for the weekend

The weekend has arrived full of attractions for you to enjoy a lot! There are many events, shows and the agenda is full of parties in the various nightclubs of Greater Vitória. It has programming for all tastes. O ES360 Portal separated all that is best. Check out!

Friday (28/10)

Master Music Mall Special at 18:00 – Gabriel Rezzende – Gastronomic Square at the Masterplace Mall – Free admission.

Show The Rock at 8:30 pm – Graciella D’Ferraz – Motor Rockers.

D’Moleque + D’bem Com a Vida + Kayonavoz at 21:00 – Gordinho Sambão – Free admission until 23:00.

halloween at 9 pm – Ricardinho da Bahia, Frazão, Dj Guilherme Corrêa – Gordinho Praia do Canto – Free admission until 11 pm.

MED connections at 10 pm – Gustavo O Brabo, Isaque Gomes, Perotz, Rogerinho, RZ, Luuh – Embrazado – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

farof at 10 pm – Phi, Carlos Hello Kit, Perovano, Rodrigo Resende – Fluent – ​​Tickets only at the entrance (R$30).

Trash 2000 at 10 pm – Dj Felix, Dj Gabriel Oc, Dj Pepeu canal, Dj Lua Alice – Lamah Lounge – Free admission for the first 100, then R$ 15 (until 11 pm) and R$ 20 (after 11 pm).

Inflation 4.99 at 11 pm – Rodrigo Resende, Juliana Pegnor, Madeusa, That’s Duds, Kaique – Bolt – Tickets only at the entrance (R$25).

Halloweeknd Belvedere FreakShow at 11 pm – Dj Milk, Dj Lukão, Dj JV de VV, Edin, Jotta F, Dj Vitor Keller – Pink Elephant Vix – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

Fest Funk – Gold Edition at 11 pm – Dj Gustavo Brabo, Dj Diego Beats, Dj Kn from Vila Velha, Dj Belucio, Dj Km da Serra, Dj Desi – Woods Up – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

Dubdogz, Watzgood, Mojjo at 11 pm – Privilège Vitória – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

Saturday (10/29)

Ecological Luau at 4 pm – Ponto de Equilíbrio, Raiz da Mata, Forró Raiz and DJ Bravim – Espaço Chico Bento – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

Flamengo X Athletico Libertadores Final at 16h – Dj Japa, Dj Koreia, D’Moleque – Spettus – Admission free until the end of the game.

Booa’s Summer with Belo and Glória Groove at 4 pm – Belo, Glória Groove, Pele Morena, Sambasoul and the DJs Koreia Fabrício V and João Vianna – Álvares Cabral – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

It’s Home – Liberators Final at 4 pm – Luuh, Pagode e cia, Cariello, Bero, Beleite, Breno and Lucas – Embrazado Vitória – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

Ricardinho da Bahia, Neste Clima, Pagode & Cia, Dj Dourado at 4 pm – Gordinho Sambão – Free admission until 9 pm.

set me free at 4pm – Retro Pagode, D’bem com a Vida, Leley, Dj Kayonavoz – Gordinho Praia do Canto – Free admission until 6pm.

Libertadores Final – Copa Bar (Post Match) at 7pm – Bar da Copa – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

Blackout at 10 pm – Unjoo, Madson, Gramlik, Ph – Fluent – ​​Tickets only at the entrance (R$40).

2K at 11 pm – Zendaya, Hilary Duff, Raven-Simoné, Miley Cyrus – Bolt – Tickets only at the entrance (R$30).

Cat Cat dance at 11 pm – Dj Gabriel Oc, Dj Albuquerque, Dj Diego Fiuza, Dj Cat Cat, Dj Samantha Brocks, Dj Guilherme Leão – Lamah Lounge – Free admission for the first 100, then R$ 15 (until 11 pm) and R$ 25 ( after 11pm).

Syncope at 11 pm – Marina Dias, Sii Campos, Vix, Rood Faria, Heitor Covre – TORO – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

Hallowekeend Belvedere FunkFreak at 11pm – Dj Tom, Dj Diego Beats, Dj Junin da Br, Dj Jeff Ueda, Dj Japa, Dj Vitor Keller – Pink Elephant Vix – Tickets available on the SuperTicket website.

Sunday (10/30)

Pagodin Festival at 5pm – Samba Junior, Alisson do Banjo, Tiago Costa, Pratikerê, Pagode e Cia, First Class, Dj Dourado at 5pm – Gordinho Sambão – Free admission until 7pm.