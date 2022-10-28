“He is very…”; Endrick’s staff ‘explodes’ with value that Palmeiras hopes to earn with the exit of a jewel from the Academy

After scoring his first two goals as a professional, Endrick attracted even more attention from the ball market, specifically from European clubs. However, the player will only be able to leave Brazil after he turns 18. But, the movements for the Palestinian jewel are already underway. and according to ESPN, the clubs aim to guarantee priority when the deal is cleared to be done.

No Club has contacted Palmeiras officially, such polls are made with members of Endrick's staff, but without proposals. To remove the promising youngster from Verdão, there is a termination penalty calculated today at 60 million euros (R$ 317.5 million).

But, in the projections, it is estimated that within two years, this value could increase considerably, jumping to more than 100 million euros (R$ 529 million) in almost two years. Within the expectations, there is also the possibility of Palmeiras renewing with Endrick and the valuation of the jewel reaching a very high level.

The jewel’s career has already taken off and Endrick is starting to take his first steps in the sponsorship world. The player is being advised by the marketing agency Wolff Sports. He has shot commercials for a dental clinic with over a thousand units around the world and with a daily fantasy game company. “Last February, Endrick broke a record. He signed the earliest Brazilian football sponsorship contract ever. He’s very disciplined. He didn’t give any work and has very mature positions for a 16-year-old boy”, said Fábio.