Henry Cavill talks about the future of his version of Superman

After confirming the return of Henry Cavill as the DCEU’s Superman, the actor spoke about his future in the franchise.

After years away from the role, Cavill’s presence is extremely significant for the DCEU. Cavill is being brought back to the behest of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonwhich convinced the head of the WB Discovery to bring him in for some filming of black adam.

Johnson put pressure on the studio for a long time, and he managed to get past the former head of the company. DC Films, Walter Hamada. Naturally, all eyes are turning to Superman’s future in the DC Extended Universe, particularly after the franchise’s plans change.

Now live with Josh Horowitz, Cavill stated that Superman has a bright future in the franchise, and was very excited about the official return of his return. Check out the actor’s full statement below:

The character means a lot to me. Five years have passed. I never lost hope, and that was the key. It’s amazing to be here right now talking about this. There is such a bright future ahead. I’m so excited to be telling stories with an extremely lighthearted Superman.

Henry Cavill also recalled that he was called to record the cameo during the production of The Witcherrequiring authorization from the Netflix to film the scene. However, the invitation was so secret that he was not allowed to reveal the reason behind this request:

I went to the Warner Bros. studio. in the UK and went back to the process. It was a very powerful moment. I wasn’t sure how I would feel… if it was going to be something very emotionally connective because I put on the Man of Steel costume version again. I chose this one in particular because of nostalgia. It was important to be there and enjoy that moment. It’s one of the best moments of my career. It’s great to have the opportunity to use it again.

At another time, the actor was asked about the development of The Man of Steel 2. Cavill declined to answer any questions on the matter, citing that this is something he cannot comment on at this time. However, he assured that people will be excited when the answer comes:

At the moment I can’t share anything… But when the time is right, I will be able to share and everyone will hear all the interesting things to come.

As mentioned above, a sequence of The Man of Steel is being developed, and will feature production of Charles Roven. Currently, the WB Discovery is looking for screenwriters. Among the possible directors is Christopher McQuarriewho worked with Cavill on Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect.

It’s also worth noting that last month, Cavill was spotted in Los Angeles with his signature Superman look – dyed black hair and no beard. And because of that, many fans began to think that the star was present on the set of The Flash during reshoots.

The Last Son of Krypton interpreter was photographed next to his girlfriend, Natalie Mistletoewalking through the streets of the famous American city, where Hollywood and the studios of Warner Bros. Discovery in the United States of America.

Apparently, Cavill will actually be in the production starring Ezra Miller. In addition to cavill, Ben Affleckthe Batman, and Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, have also been spotted in Los Angeles. With that, it looks like this will be Trinity’s definitive return to the DC Extended Universe.

