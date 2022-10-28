horror movie with Sandra Oh gets a release date in Brazil

Last Saturday (1), HBO Max officially announced the premiere date of “Umma” in Brazil, its new horror film starring Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy). The production is directed by Sam Raimi, the creator of “Death of the Devil” and director of the Marvel film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, and directed by Iris K. Shim. The film will arrive on October 7 on the streaming platform.

According to the director in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sandra was interested in being in the film and also in the story, but still about the relationship between the mother and the daughter.

“I’ve never seen her in a movie like this before. But she was very interested in the story’s focus, not just Korean-American identity, but the exploration of a mother-daughter relationship. Once she understood that element of the story, she was excited about the movie.”

Furthermore, Iris talked about Sam Raimi who actively participated in the development of the film.

“He was very involved in the development process, and obviously he’s a giant horror icon, so he gave a lot of great ideas and suggestions about the horror elements of the film.”

In the synopsis of the new horror film, the Korean word “Umma” means “mother”. In the plot, Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her mother, with whom she didn’t have much contact, arrive from Korea, Amanda is haunted by the memories and fear of getting lost. turn into your own mother. The film’s poster depicts a spooky style featuring half of Amanda’s face being consumed by her dead mother’s on a bizarre blue background, with the tagline: “A mother’s love never dies.”

Official poster for ‘UMMA’, a horror film starring Sandra Oh, directed by Iris K. Shim and produced by Sam Raimi. pic.twitter.com/g8guwSz4E1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2022

(Photo: Playback/Twitter)

In addition to Snadra Oh, “Umma” features Fivel Stewart, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush and Dermot Mulroney in the cast.

Featured Photo: Sandra Oh in “Umma”. Playback/ Sony Pictures.