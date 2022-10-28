How Jennifer Aniston helped Brad Pitt launch his new beauty line – Celebrities

Brad Pitt is the latest name to join the celebrity club with Beauty lines. The actor has just released ‘Le Domaine’ –’domaine‘ refers to the vineyard that inspired the development of the brand, which is in Provence, southwest France, where the actor has a home – a brand of vegan and gender-free products, which includes just three steps: cleanser, serum and cream.

Invited to visit Pitt’s viticulture home and estate, beauty editor at Glam, Camila Kay, asked him if any of his wives or girlfriends had confessed to him any beauty secrets. The actor replied that “[Jennifer] Aniston is always sending me products.” The actor’s first wife has her own hair brand, Lola Viewhich Brad Pitt admits he never used.









Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the ‘Screen Actors Guild Awards’ in January

Photograph: Getty Images







The actor chose not to be the face of his own brand, despite being involved in everything that happens ‘behind the cameras’. Pitt specifically mentioned the empire that ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow created: “I love what she’s done [com a Goop]”, he said in an interview with Vogue English. “It’s been a great creative space for her.” He also points out that Paltrow was probably the first woman who made him wash his face twice a day.













Read tooKim Kardashian unrecognizable on the cover of Interview magazine









Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt in 1997

Photograph: Getty Images







To arrive at Le Domaine’s formulas, the actor and his team, which includes the oenology of University of Bordeaux, Pierre-Louis Teissedre, investigated the use of grapes for facial products. The actor had the help of the Perrin family, well-known winegrowers and Pitt’s partners in the production of wine from the Château Miraval (which he bought with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie) and which is now also the starting point for his brand’s formulas.

Pitt had already been invited by several brands to create a Beauty line, but none of them seemed as successful as Pierre-Louis Teissedre’s.