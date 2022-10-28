How to Mine Bitcoin? Worth it? What do you need?

Cryptocurrency mining has become a fever around the world, even generating environmental problems with the consumption of electricity related to it. Is it worth mining? How to do it and what equipment is needed?

In this activity, people join the network and “hunt” from computers. The more complex the search, the more powerful the computer needs to be. O UOL Economy separated tips on cryptocurrency mining. See how it is.

What are cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrency is money that is not physical, more digital. It is not issued or controlled by governments or banks, which makes it attractive for its exemption from taxes and fees.

If you want, you can transfer cryptocurrencies to a person in Japan free of charge, for example.

There are several types of cryptocurrencies and transactions with this money are made between the people who hold them completely online. The most famous of these is bitcoin, created by a person or group in 2009 under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

How does cryptocurrency mining work?

Before understanding how cryptocurrency mining works, it is necessary to understand the concept of blockchain. It’s like a record, practically a database that holds all operations performed with each digital currency.

“If you transfer cryptocurrencies to someone, that transaction will be recorded on the blockchain, inside a block similar to a vault”, exemplifies Orlando Telles, a graduate in economics from USP and founding partner of mercurius Crypt.

To actually start the activities, the person needs to access the system where the blockchain is hosted, choose from the existing cryptocurrencies and start mining.

In this activity, the computer starts solving encrypted math problems. This means that the information contained in the codes will be validated. When this process is complete, the hash number is obtained, the information is included in the coin’s blockchain and the miner who arrived first at the result receives a payment in cryptocurrencies as an incentive to continue.

“After the miner finishes the calculation and finds the hash, he presents the result to the entire network. If everyone approves, the new block is added to the chain. After that, the race to verify the next block begins”, explains Orlando.

Bitcoin typically pays up to 6.25 BTC per mined block. According to a quote made in July 2022 by the report on Google Finance, this amount is equivalent to BRL 789,938.29 in real currency.

Can I mine cryptocurrencies from my computer?

Mining can be done from any computer. However, according to Felipe Veloso, a master in economics from the University of North Carolina and founder of Crypto Mestre, mining may not be profitable.

This is because, in search of finding the fastest hash, miners have invested heavily in powerful software and hardware, with the ability to perform mathematical calculations more and more quickly.

“Competitiveness has become so great that it has taken on an industrial scale, people have been creating machines specialized in this. In countries like China and the United States, there are ‘mining islands’, with a cooling structure for computers. So, if you try to compete using home computer, it may not make a profit,” he explains.

The dream of being a cryptocurrency miner, however, is not impossible. According to Veloso, for those who really want to enter this field, it is necessary to guarantee good equipment. It’s up to everyone to decide how much they’re willing to invest.

Does mining cryptocurrencies influence electricity consumption?

It is important to explain that when cryptocurrency mining is based on solving mathematical problems, the search is called “Proof-of-Work”. In free translation, it means “Proof of Work” and, according to Telles, is the seal of legitimacy of that mined blockchain.

However, while trying to solve mathematical problems, supercomputers get very hot, as they perform a series of calculations per second, which makes the equipment consume more energy.

The increase in the bill, of course, depends on how many mining machines the user or company maintains, the power each machine can reach and whether it uses a cooling system.

“In addition to excessive energy expenditure, there is the use and disposal of video cards. They are equipment that, like it or not, pollute the environment”, says Telles.

When you have a cryptocurrency mining machine at home, it is good to know that your electricity bill tends to increase and get very salty. It’s worth doing the math from tests to see if cryptocurrency mining is “paying for itself” – whether in the short term or long term.

Is cryptocurrency mining safe? What are the risks?

Built on a decentralized and digital framework, cryptocurrencies may seem vulnerable, but the fact that all users can validate the information makes the system foolproof.

“Let’s say we are a team of five people. Each day one of us pays the group a pizza. To be in control, we all write down the day and who paid in a notebook, in this case, the blockchain. If someone tries to defraud , says he has already paid, we have four other validators with the same data to contest, which prevents fraud”, exemplifies the Mercurius Crypto executive.

What the expert advises is that new miners pay extra attention to cryptocurrencies that are very new to the market or little known. According to him, there are fake coins, unethically inflated by profiteers. “My advice to anyone who wants to start in this field is always to study well before putting the money into it”.

What is the best cryptocurrency to invest in?

As they are considered high-risk investments, Felipe Veloso does not advise people to put all their savings in digital currencies. “As they are not regulated by banks, the risk is higher than the traditional one, it is somewhat volatile”.

The founder of Crypto Mestre still advocates that future miners do their own analysis and stay tuned for market movements. “Usually, if there’s a currency that everyone is buying, it might not be a good one, the ideal is to find the right and safe asset before it gains popularity.”

For Orlando Telles, bitcoin and etherium are two good digital currencies for beginners. “Of course, it all depends on how much you are going to invest and the person’s motivation for the investment. But, in a shallow way, I believe that BTC and ETH are good, as they are two that are increasingly having more features in the world today”, he says, referring to the usability of assets outside the digital world.

Bitcoin crash: is the currency running out?

In progressive decline, bitcoin raises many doubts in those who want to invest. For those who are mining, it is known that 90% -almost 19 million of the 21 million- of all available resources have already been mined. However, the asset still has value and should have more when it is not possible to mine it, because, according to experts, “scarcity causes appreciation”.

Orlando Telles advises those interested in mining bitcoin to accelerate the pace, because in addition to having few available, we are approaching the next halvin, the name given to the “event” of issuing new BTC. The arrival of more coins, however, results in a 50% cut in the value of the digital asset.

The last halvin was in 2020, when the maximum number of cryptocurrencies mined per block dropped from 12.5 to 6.25 BTC. “The next one is scheduled to take place in 2024,” says Telles.