Hugh Jackman Loses Movie Role After Testing With Sandra Bullock | Series on Stage

In a recent interview, the renowned actor Hugh Jackman made the revelation that he ended up losing a role that would be important to him, but that deep down he didn’t want, in the great comedy classic, ‘Miss Congeniality’, which was carried out by the renowned Sandra Bullock. The reason for losing this role? He couldn’t keep up with the actress at the time.

The Australian actor, who is now 54 years old, made this revelation last Wednesday (26/10) during an interview with the renowned Variety. The Wolverine interpreter explained that he was still very new to the acting field, as he calls him “he was nobody” when he auditioned to be Sandra’s love interest in the film.

Even though he doesn’t really want to star in the famous comedy, Hugh says his agent said it would be good for him to star in the film, as it would open doors for new projects, including a spot he would negotiate for the actor in the cast of ‘Someone Like Você’, that even though he didn’t participate in the feature with Sandra, he ended up getting the role.

“No one knew ‘X-Men’ yet. I was nobody.” vented the actor. Hugh Jackman, says he then went to audition, read his lines for the audition and recalls what he thought at that moment. “Holy crap! She is amazing! She is so fast and light. I’m not even keeping up with the pace here. I was going as fast as I could, but I didn’t really know the script yet.” added the actor when auditioning with Sandra.

“It was the first time I tried [com outro ator]. I was impressed that she was there. I didn’t expect her to be there. It’s humiliating when her agent says, ‘I don’t want you to get this job, but go get it.’ And then you can’t”confessed and recalls the actor on the day in question that he made the spot in the film.

At the time of the audition for the Sandra Bullock comedy, Hugh Jackman had already finished shooting the feature film ‘X-Men: The Movie’ in 2000, but the production had not yet premiered. And recently it was revealed that the actor will be back in the role of Wolverine in the long ‘Deadpool 3’ that should debut only in 2024.