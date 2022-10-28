“I saw a person die”; Interned, Pablo Marí manifests himself for the first time after being stabbed in the back in Italy

The defender, who is currently on loan at Monza, was one of the targets of an attack in a mall

The fans of Flamengo they never forget the great performances of Pablo Marí, who stayed for a short time in the squad, but always showed an enormous technical capacity on the field. The defender, who is on loan at Monza, from Italy, became a subject last Thursday (27) when he was stabbed in an attack that killed five people in Milan.

As published by UOL Esporte, after such repercussions, including in Brazil, the Spaniard spoke for the first time about the episode and reassured fans about his state of health. Admitted to the Niguarda hospital, he spoke with Adriano Galliani, owner of the Italian team, updating everyone on his health status.

“Today I was lucky, because I saw a person die in front of me”began Marí to the manager, who passed on the words to Gazzetta Dello Sport, adding: “Pablo is an amazing guy. He had the strength to joke around and told me that on Monday he will be on the field. Brought greetings from all the friends who would like to come here even though it obviously wasn’t possible. He was probably saved for your height”he pointed out.

Also according to information provided by the owner of Monza, Marí, who is 1.93m tall, was walking with his wife and son when he was surprised by the man, who stabbed him in the back. Soon after, the defender saw the attacker attack a woman in the neck: “From a psychological point of view, it seems to me that there are no problems, even if I am not a doctor”, concluded Galliani. It is important to note that Pablo also suffered a wound in the mouth.

According to information passed directly by the Italian press, one of the victims died and two others were seriously injured. Police officers who were present at the scene confirmed that, despite the bek being among the people who were attacked, it did not suffer serious damage. The cause of all this very serious problem was captured and handed over to the police, who revealed mental disorders.