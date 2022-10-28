“If you love the Club, you have to come”; Vojvoda ‘becomes the past’ and fans approve new Corinthians poll

Corinthians is in a complicated situation. Vítor Pereira does not know if he is still in charge of the team and this has clearly affected the ‘surroundings’ of the São Paulo Club. Timão has already made it clear that he wants the renewal with the Portuguese and approves the work, but also moves behind the scenes in case of his departure.

Recently, one of the names that was most aired around Timão was Vojvoda, Fortaleza’s coach who became the target of several teams in Brazil, but President Duílio has already denied this information. However, according to the Goal portal, the first option has always been Tite and recently Alvinegro probed the situation of the national team’s coach.

“Timão’s board treats coach Tite as the first option in case the Portuguese leaves, as GOAL learned. Sought by the report, the alvinegra dome does not confirm the information. Priority is to convince Portuguese to renew, but the club consulted physical trainer Fábio Mahseredjian to talk about it“, says GOAL.

The search for Timão was not directed to the former coach, but to the physical trainer who has acted as a bridge in the conversations: “Physical trainer Fábio Mahseredjian became the link between the Corinthians board and Tite’s technical committee. The former club professional was contacted and heard about the interest in the group’s return to CT Joaquim Grava“, reveals the portal.

On the web, it didn’t take long for the crowd to get excited about Adenor’s possible return to the command of Timão, stating that it would be a ‘dream’. See some of the comments (SIC):

