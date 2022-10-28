“I’m leaving”, “I was the one they…”; J. Jesus ‘puts the madman’ in Fenerbahçe the day before Liberta and Nation boils with unexpected situation

Jorge Jesus He is a very mediatic coach, who made history wherever he went and became one of the greatest commanders in the entire history of Mengão. Many, even, still believe that the Portuguese will one day return to Rubro-Negro to win even more titles. JJ tried to return recently and was upset when Fla did not wait for him to settle with Benfica, thus closing with Paulo Sousa.

This Friday (28), on the eve of the Libertadores grand final, a decision in Ecuador, which will be broadcast on Star+, Jorge Jesus “put” the madman in the Fenerbahce and even talked about leaving. That’s right! The coach was annoyed by boos from the Turkish crowd at goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and sent the letter that he can just pack his things and leave.

The archer and holder of Jorge Jesus, was placed as a villain in Fenerbahçe’s 3-3 draw against Rennes, for the Europa League. Jesus then vented at the press conference and said that with him there is no middle ground, if he believes he needs to leave, that will happen. Mister’s statement has had a lot of repercussions among Flamengo fans.

“If they don’t want me, I’m leaving! was not the Altay, I was the one they booed! And with me there is no middle ground. Love Fenerbahçe, ok, but don’t go, because I don’t want them to attack my team”, stated.

Jorge Jesus has done a good job at Fenerbahçe, but he doesn't guarantee permanence at the Turkish club next season. The captain will wait for the European season to unfold to define his future. In fact, this can influence Flamengo as well, since Dorival is listed for the Brazilian team and can leave after the Cup.