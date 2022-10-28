Images show Boeing 747 destroying the side of the runway as it takes off

A Jumbo ended up causing damage at an airport in a major American city, by destroying part of the prepared terrain next to the runway.





The case happened during the takeoff of a passenger Boeing 747-400 from Atlas Air, a US charter and air cargo company, and currently the largest Jumbo operator in the world, with more than 50 747 jets in its fleet.

As shown in the video below, the plane took off from runway 17 at Minneapolis–Saint Paul Airport, in the state of Minnesota, in the American Midwest. This runway is the smallest of this large airport, which has three other runways, closer to the passenger terminal.

The Jumbo seen in the footage above was at the airport in an unusual way, as Atlas does not fly freighters to the location and this passenger 747 was on a charter to take military personnel to El Paso, Texas.

Still, Jumbos are frequently operated in Minneapolis by UPS with the 747-400 and 747-8 models, but they generally use runway 30L/12R, although there are records of operations also on runway 17.

The flight took place on October 23 with the 747-400, registration N481MC, which curiously only lifted what appears to be grass plates on its right side, leading to the belief that perhaps that area has recently undergone some intervention, with the plates not yet fully fixed to the ground.



