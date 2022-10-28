iMessage for Android? Apple vice president finds a “waste” – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE apple There are several apps that only work on the company’s products. O iMessage is one of them: the messaging platform is only compatible with iPhones, iPads and Macs. And don’t get your hopes up for an Android app. Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, thinks that would be a waste.

iMessage (image: Rodnae Productions/Pexels)

The Apple executive believes that releasing an app for Android would be very demanding on Apple, a cost that the company cannot afford.

Federighi believes that if the company released an iMessage for Android or other platforms and it didn’t gain much adoption, it would have been a waste of time for Apple, which could create innovations for its customers.

“We think it’s best to choose where we can make an impact,” said the software engineering executive. “[Criar um iMessage para Android] It felt like a waste, which would be useless, honestly.”

Idea already met resistance in 2013

Federighi made these statements during an event at the Wall Street Journal. He and Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, were confronted with emails exchanged in 2013. The exchanges were revealed in the lawsuit filed by Epic Games.

In conversations, Eddy Cue brings the suggestion of an iMessage for Android. Federighi disagrees: “It would only serve to remove an obstacle for families who have iPhones to give Androids to their children.”

Phil Schiller, then senior vice president of global marketing, felt that iMessage did a lot to keep customers at Apple.

iMessage and SMS are important in the US

The issue of iMessage is not very relevant for us Brazilians. Here, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market, and even iPhone owners rarely use iMessage.

In the US, on the other hand, people use native smartphone apps. SMS is still very relevant there.

There is even a certain prejudice against the “green bubble”: if the recipient is an Android device, Apple’s Messaging app displays the message with a green background and not a blue one. Teens and young people consider having an Android “not cool”.

That means messages are SMS or MMS (I didn’t even remember that existed), and iMessage features won’t work (by iMessage features, understand: things that have been around for a long time on WhatsApp or Telegram).

Apple also rejects RCS

It’s not the first time Apple has refused to approach Android. The company also doesn’t care about RCS.

RCS is a kind of successor to SMS. It uses the same infrastructure as operators, but has features much closer to iMessage, WhatsApp and other messengers. Android already supports this protocol.

Google even used a song by singer Drake to publicly provoke Apple to adopt the format. Apparently, it didn’t work out very well.

With information: 9to5Google.