INSS: cell phone call to Central 135 will be free

Calls to telephone 135 of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) will no longer be charged. However, it is important to note that the free call was determined last year, therefore, it is delayed.

Taking into account that the gratuity is of public utility and must be established as soon as possible, the INSS published a public notice on the 21st with the objective of hiring the company that will make free calls to mobile phones possible. According to the institute, the forecast for the opening of the bidding is for the 16th of November.

INSS free calls

First, it is important to point out that calls made by landline and public telephones are not charged. However, until now, calls that policyholders make by cell phone are billed as a local call.

According to the notice published by the INSS in the Official Gazette, the estimated amount for a one-year contract is R$ 43 million, “but it is expected that this amount will be reduced during the bidding process”.

“The new free service is expected to be made available between December 2022 and January 2023, depending on the conclusion of the bidding process and the installation of the necessary infrastructure by the company that won the bid”, informed the INSS.

INSS Central 135

Central 135 currently has three units, in Salvador – BA, Caruaru – PE and Recife – PE. In addition, the institute has more than 5,600 employees, including contracted professionals and INSS employees, which allows all policyholders to be properly assisted without intercurrences.

Telephone service is available from Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 10 pm (Brasilia time). Through the center, the insured can perform various services, such as:

Consult benefit amount;

Entering retirement;

Consult status of requests;

Apply for a death benefit, among others.

INSS pays October installment for policyholders

The payment schedule National Institute of Social Security (INSS) for the month of October started last Tuesday (25). So far, only those insured who receive only one minimum wage (R$ 1,212 in 2022) are being covered.

This Thursday (27), retirees, pensioners and other beneficiaries who have a withdrawal card number ending in 3 receive the benefit. It is worth mentioning that this month’s payments will be made until November 8th.

Currently, the institute covers about 36 million policyholders. Of these, more than 60% receive only the value of the national floor, on the other hand, very few are entitled to the municipal ceiling (R$ 7,087.22 in 2022).

It should be noted that the INSS calendar is divided into two categories. The first serves policyholders who earn up to one minimum wage and the second those who earn more than the minimum wage.

In short, the payment is intended for citizens who receive the following allowances:

How to check INSS payments?

The transfer of the benefit can be consulted through the INSS call center, at number 135. When calling, it will be necessary to inform the CPF number and confirm some registration information, in order to avoid fraud. The service is available from Monday to Saturday, from 7 am to 10 pm.

It is also possible to check the benefit information through the Meu INSS website, which brings together several INSS services. Once logged in, on the home screen, simply click on the “Payment Statement” option and access the statement and all the details about the payment of the benefit.

Finally, if you prefer, the insured can make the query through the Meu INSS app, available for Android and iOS. As with the website, initially, you will need to login to access the services available on the platform, as well as the payment history of the allowance.